Grizzlies look to get off to another fast start vs. Pelicans

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 18 hours ago

The Memphis Grizzlies have been starting fast during their five-game winning streak. During the run, they have outscored their opponents by a combined 187-112 the first quarter and they have finished with at least 120 points in each game. Memphis has won eight of nine games going into a...

echo-pilot.com

Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions

The Memphis Grizzlies (40-18) travel to Smoothie King Center Tuesday to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (23-34). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Grizzlies come into this...
thebirdwrites.com

Pelicans seek to maintain positive momentum against Grizzlies

The seal has finally been broken in the CJ McCollum era. After two false starts, the Pelicans and McCollum picked up their first victory together with a 30-point rout of the Toronto Raptors on Monday in the New Orleans version of the Valentine’s Day Massacre. It’s an overused term,...
CBS Sports

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Memphis Grizzlies are staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Smoothie King Center. The Grizzlies know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully New Orleans likes a good challenge.
FanSided

James Harden saga should be a cautionary tale for the Memphis Grizzlies in adding another star to the team in the future

The Memphis Grizzlies stood pat at the NBA Trade Deadline, much to the chagrin of some fans who wanted to see the team make a trade for the sake of making a trade. But for the rest of us, it was great to see the Memphis Grizzlies play things safe— they were one of just a handful of teams around the Association that elected not to make a trade.
Behind the Numbers: Grizzlies at Pelicans (2/15/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Tuesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Memphis and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):. 10: Fewest points Brandon Ingram has scored in a game he played in that New Orleans...
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ biggest mistake at 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

With the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline passing by, many teams changed their landscape. Some switched superstars, others got small buffs to their team in time for the postseason. However, many stood by their current roster and made no changes. One such team is the Memphis Grizzlies, and it is easy to see why. They are third in the Western Conference with a 40-18 record and have possible dark-horse MVP candidate in Ja Morant.
ClutchPoints

Terry Rozier gives MAJOR props to Montrezl Harrell after near 31-point comeback vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies

The Charlotte Hornets have dug themselves in a lot of holes early in games so far this season. They did it again on Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Hornets were down by 31 points at halftime and the game pretty much looked like it was over going into the third quarter. However, everything shifted in the second half, in a huge way. The Hornets won that half and outscored the Grizzlies 75-51. A majority of credit for that comeback has to go to the Hornets’ newest addition, Montrezl Harrell. Harrell’s energy off the bench was unmatched and he finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in just his second game with Charlotte.
ESPN

Memphis puts road win streak on the line against New Orleans

LINE: Pelicans -3; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Grizzlies face New Orleans. The Pelicans are 14-18 in conference play. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.2 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans with 11.5 boards.
Portland Tribune

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
fadeawayworld.net

BJ Armstrong Points Out Hilarious Problem Bronny James Could Have If He Plays With LeBron: "Can You Imagine, The Fellows Want To Go Out, But Your Dad’s In The Lobby."

LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
texasguardian.com

Nuggets, Nikola Jokic turn Raptors away to end Toronto winning streak

Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and a game-saving block on OG Anunoby in the final second, and the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Toronto Raptors 110-109 on Saturday night. Jeff Green scored 19 points, Aaron Gordon had 13, Bones Hyland finished with 11 and Will Barton added 10...
