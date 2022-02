The Oilers woke up in Los Angeles fresh off a stifling defensive effort against the San Jose Sharks with an opportunity to move into a tie with the Kings and the Anaheim Ducks for third place in the Pacific Division. A regulation win will give the Oilers 55 points and they’d still have one game in hand on LA and two on the Ducks. Edmonton is in the midst of a tough stretch with five games in seven days, however, the schedule maker did give them a few breaks.

