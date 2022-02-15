Winless this month, Pacers head to Milwaukee next

The Milwaukee Bucks (35-22) hit the court as double-digit favorites against the Indiana Pacers (19-39) on February 15, 2022. Milwaukee is favored by 11.5 points. The Bucks lost 122-107 to the Trail Blazers in their last contest on Monday. Jrue Holiday scored a team-high 23 points in the loss. They were favored by 11 points and failed to cover the spread, and the teams combined to go over the 225.5 point total. The Pacers fell 129-120 to the Timberwolves in their last outing on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton racked up a team-high 22 points in the loss. They failed to cover the spread as 7.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to go over the 239.5 point total.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO