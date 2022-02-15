ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Winless this month, Pacers head to Milwaukee next

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 18 hours ago

The Indiana Pacers will look to earn their first win in February as they try to begin their ascent out of the bottom third of the Eastern Conference when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. The Pacers find themselves in the midst of a six-game losing streak...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Chris Duarte (toe) out for Pacers' next two games

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (toe) is expected to miss the next two games. Duarte left Sunday's game early with a toe injury and did not return. He will miss at least the Pacers' next two games leading into the All-Star break. Duarte is averaging 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
NBA
Pawhuska Journal

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions

The Indiana Pacers (19-39) visit Fiserv Forum Tuesday to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (35-23). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pacers vs. Bucks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Pacers split up two- and three-game homestands...
NBA
numberfire.com

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) questionable Tuesday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Brogdon continues to deal with a sore right Achilles. And yet again, he will be listed questionable to suit up in Tuesday night's tilt versus the defending champs. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Preview: Shaking It Off, Getting Back On Track

Another day, another Milwaukee Bucks regular season game. Tonight’s opponent is the Indiana Pacers, and we have the details right down here. It feels like only yesterday that the Bucks fell (hard) to the Trail Blazers. ...I mean, yes, that was yesterday, but today is a new day! Today is the beginning of the DeAndre’ Bembry Era in Milwaukee!
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner To Charlotte

The Indiana Pacers took advantage of the NBA trade deadline to begin the rebuilding process. Between moving on from Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert, the clear-cut focus for them is to build long-term. Tyrese Haliburton joins Chris Duarte in the backcourt as the franchise-cornerstones for the Pacers to focus their...
NBA
numberfire.com

Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for Wednesday's game against Pacers

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Porzingis will not be available again to make his Washington debut due to a left knee bruise. In a matchup against an Indiana team allowing a 113.0 defensive rating, Kyle Kuzma is on track to play a lead offensive role on Wednesday.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Lance Stephenson
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
hoopsrumors.com

Central Notes: Ibaka, Bucks, LaVine, Pacers, Bagley

Discussing the decision to acquire Serge Ibaka at the trade deadline, Bucks general manager Jon Horst referred to the big man as “one of our top targets,” explaining that Ibaka will help the team become more versatile defensively, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “I think our rebounding...
NBA
Yardbarker

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The Milwaukee Bucks (35-22) hit the court as double-digit favorites against the Indiana Pacers (19-39) on February 15, 2022. Milwaukee is favored by 11.5 points. The Bucks lost 122-107 to the Trail Blazers in their last contest on Monday. Jrue Holiday scored a team-high 23 points in the loss. They were favored by 11 points and failed to cover the spread, and the teams combined to go over the 225.5 point total. The Pacers fell 129-120 to the Timberwolves in their last outing on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton racked up a team-high 22 points in the loss. They failed to cover the spread as 7.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to go over the 239.5 point total.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#The Indiana Pacers
RealGM

Bucks To Pursue Goran Dragic After Pat Connaughton Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks lost two valuable reserve guards this week. Donte DiVincenzo was traded to the Sacramento Kings at the deadline, and Pat Connaughton was lost to a fractured fourth metacarpal in his right hand. Connaughton is expected to return before the end of the regular season, after having surgery...
NBA
Portland Tribune

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks are rightfully “expected” to show interest in Goran Dragić

Following an incredibly eventful trade deadline, the focus league wide will now shift to the buyout market as teams look to improve their rosters even further. The Milwaukee Bucks will certainly be among the teams looking to add some reinforcements, and it appears that there already may be a specific target in mind, at least potentially.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy