ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

No Giannis, No Win For Bucks

By Tom King
95.5 FM WIFC
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks decided to sit out Giannis Antetokounmpo with a sore ankle. Without him they couldn’t keep pace with the Portland Trail...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
RealGM

Bucks To Pursue Goran Dragic After Pat Connaughton Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks lost two valuable reserve guards this week. Donte DiVincenzo was traded to the Sacramento Kings at the deadline, and Pat Connaughton was lost to a fractured fourth metacarpal in his right hand. Connaughton is expected to return before the end of the regular season, after having surgery...
NBA
Portland Tribune

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Lindell Wigginton
Person
Jordan Nwora
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
FanSided

3 reasons to love the Milwaukee Bucks’ trade for Serge Ibaka

Before Thursday afternoon’s NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks finalized a deal to acquire former Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka. There are three big reasons to love this trade for the Bucks and what it does for them in the future. Reason No. 1 to love the Serge...
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks are rightfully “expected” to show interest in Goran Dragić

Following an incredibly eventful trade deadline, the focus league wide will now shift to the buyout market as teams look to improve their rosters even further. The Milwaukee Bucks will certainly be among the teams looking to add some reinforcements, and it appears that there already may be a specific target in mind, at least potentially.
NBA
abc17news.com

Devin Booker leads NBA-leading Suns past Magic 132-105

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 26 points and Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns won their fifth straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 132-105 Saturday night. Chris Paul recorded his 30th double-double of the season with 10 points and 15 assists, and the Suns had nine players score in double figures. Phoenix has won 16 of 17 games and owns the NBA’s best record at 46-10. The Magic were led by rookie guard Jalen Suggs, who scored 20 points, two shy of his career-high, and a season-high 10 assists. Cole Anthony scored 17 points, and Chuma Okeke had 15 points off the bench.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

BJ Armstrong Points Out Hilarious Problem Bronny James Could Have If He Plays With LeBron: "Can You Imagine, The Fellows Want To Go Out, But Your Dad’s In The Lobby."

LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsau#The Milwaukee Bucks
NESN

Lakers, Clippers, Bucks Among Teams Interested in Goran Dragic

A disastrous start to the season wasn’t enough to convince the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade at the deadline. However, they quickly noted that they would be active in the buy-out market after failing to add a much-needed piece to their roster. The Lakers have shifted their...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
95.5 FM WIFC

Badger Update

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin womens basketball pulled off it’s biggest comeback in program history as they knocked off Purdue 54-52 on Sunday at the Kohl Center. The Badgers scored only two points in the first quarter and were down 37-15 in the 3rd before mounting their comback. They outscored the Boilermakers 39-15 over the final 19 minutes for the win.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy