If 2021 was the start of building back revenues walloped by advertiser pullbacks during the pandemic, then 2022 is the year to finish the job. Beasley Broadcast Group is offering a first look at how that is materializing in the first weeks of the new year. It is the first radio group to report its quarterly earnings, and during its call with analysts on Tuesday the company’s outlook on first quarter offered some reason for optimism for the months to come.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO