Over the past several months, the debate between those who believe cold calling is dead and those who swear by it intensified. To be honest, we all know how intimidating cold calling can be. When it comes to calling strangers on the phone, some rookie real estate agents are hesitant. And others may be concerned about receiving negative reactions or not having a positive return of investment (ROI). Of course, each side has reasoning behind their choice. But before we delve into the nitty-gritty of cold calling, let's look at what it is all about.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO