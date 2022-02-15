ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers' big win sets stage for bigger challenge: matchup with Suns

austinnews.net
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Clippers just convincingly defeated the second-best team in the NBA. Now they will look to knock off the best. One night after notching a 119-104 triumph over the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles looks to parlay it into an impressive double-double when it visits the Phoenix Sunson Tuesday...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

Klay Thompson heating up as Warriors visit Clippers

Back on track after a recent two-game skid, the Golden State Warriors will go back on the road Monday to face the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time since late November. The Warriors followed a nine-game winning streak with a two-game slide that they dispatched Saturday with a hard-fought 117-115 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
mavs.com

Clippers clip Mavs, 99-97, despite 45 points from Doncic

Luka Doncic was up to his old tricks again Saturday night at American Airlines Center. But unfortunately, this time the Dallas Mavericks couldn’t ride his success to another victory. Still carrying a hot hand from this past Thursday’s historic output against the Los Angeles Clippers, Doncic finished Saturday’s outing...
NBA
DFW Community News

Jackson, Clippers Hold Off Doncic, Mavs In Rematch, 99-97

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Luka Doncic was unstoppable at the end instead of the beginning in the rematch with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Dallas superstar couldn’t quite do enough to get one of these teams an elusive sweep in their repetitive two-game sets. Reggie Jackson scored 24 points...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Torrey Craig
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Terance Mann
Portland Tribune

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#The Clippers#Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Golden State Warriors#The Milwaukee Bucks#Orlando Magic 132
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

BJ Armstrong Points Out Hilarious Problem Bronny James Could Have If He Plays With LeBron: "Can You Imagine, The Fellows Want To Go Out, But Your Dad’s In The Lobby."

LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
tonyspicks.com

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns 2/15/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Clippers will turn their guns towards “The Oasis of the Desert” against the Suns at Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday evening. The LA Clippers managed to cruise past the Golden State Warriors to a score of 119-104 last night. SG Terance Mann led the...
NBA
austinnews.net

Seth Curry's strong debut leads Nets past Kings

Seth Curry scored 23 points in his debut for the Brooklyn Nets, who ended an 11-game losing streak with a 109-85 victory over the Sacramento Kings Monday night in New York. Curry helped Brooklyn get its first win since beating the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 21 by hitting 10 of 18 shots, including three 3-pointers. Curry also added seven rebounds and five assists.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy