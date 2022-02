Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 is set to drop on February 14th, and when it does, players can expect to see some new locations on the game's Caldera map. Today, Activision released a roadmap for Season 2, and the section centered on Warzone showcases two brand-new areas: a Chemical Factory and Underground Chemical Weapon Research Labs. Raven Software teased changes to the map last month, and now fans know exactly what to expect at the start of Season 2! In fact, the developer has also started teasing "substantial changes" will come to Rebirth Island when the mid-season update drops.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO