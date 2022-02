TOWN OF WEAVERVILLE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS WITH REMOTE ELECTRONIC MEETING CREDENTIALS. PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Weaverville Town Council will hold two public hearings during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, February 28, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matters can be reached. One public hearing will be held on the potential voluntary annexation for properties commonly known as unaddressed Garrison Branch Road, 55 Garrison Branch Road and 60 Ollie Weaver Road, bearing the parcel identification numbers 9733-73-5347, 9733-83-1054 and 9733-83-3019. The other public hearing will be held on the proposed R-12 zoning for these properties should they be annexed.

