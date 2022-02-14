ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Appointments Signal Royal HaskoningDHV's Commitment To Innovation In Water Technology

wateronline.com
 2 days ago

Royal HaskoningDHV continues to drive innovation in water treatment and has extended its leadership. João Tiago de Almeida is promoted to Business Unit Director Water Technology Products which includes the company’s Nereda technology, René Noppeney is appointed as Commercial Director Bioresources. João Tiago de Almeida has...

www.wateronline.com

rigzone.com

Shell Names Strategy, Sustainability, And Corporate Relations Director

Shell has enhanced its focus on stakeholders engagement and appointed a new Strategy, Sustainability, and Corporate Relations director. Effective February 15, Ed Daniels has been appointed to the newly created role of Strategy, Sustainability, and Corporate Relations Director within Shell. In his new role, Daniels becomes a member of the...
BUSINESS
wateronline.com

Spartan Controls Ltd. And Computrol Partnership Offers Complete Turnkey Water Management Solution

Spartan Controls is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Computrol Systems, a leading developer of proven dispensing control and management systems for critical liquids. Combining their respective strengths in water distribution, this agreement will leverage each company's expertise and technology to provide a complete turnkey solution to customers in both Canadian and US markets.
SOFTWARE
wateronline.com

Yatin Tayalia Appointed Managing Director Of Xylem India

Succeeds Nitin Bhate, Who Is Appointed to Global Director & General Manager, Xylem Custom Pumps. Xylem Inc., a leading global water technology company, today announced the appointment of Yatin Tayalia as Managing Director of Xylem in India. Current Managing Director Nitin Bhate will be taking on a new role as the Global Director and General Manager of Xylem Custom Pumps.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Nemaura Appoints New COO In Readiness For Manufacturing, Distribution Scale-Up

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) recently appointed Dr. Arash Ghadar as its chief operating officer. Dr. Ghadar brings decades of health care and technical experience to Nemaura, including from his previous role as technical director at Datalink Electronics and his current director role at Medilink Midlands. “Ash will play an important role at Nemaura as we begin to scale up our manufacturing and distribution operations… He brings over 20 years of product development, management and leadership experience spanning both business and technical disciplines. His main area of expertise is in the medical devices sector, and primarily within a contract design and manufacturing setting. That will be a true asset for the company during the commercialization phase of our growth,” a recent article quotes Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury as saying. The company is currently commercializing its sugarBEAT(R) non-invasive, flexible and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) device in the U.K. NMRD also recently launched beta trials of Miboko, its new metabolic health program for use by employers and insurers worldwide, which has started to gain significant traction.
BUSINESS
inavateonthenet.net

Hall Technologies appoints Matt Kingsley as CFO

Pro AV manufacturer, Hall Technologies has recruited Matt Kingsley as its new CFO. Kingsley has held financial leadership positions over the past 20 years at companies such as AMX, and most recently for RSR. His vast experience ranges from startups to large Fortune 500 companies. "Matt Kingsley will be a...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

ConnectWise forms four Innovation Business Units and appoints new CISO

ConnectWise announced the formation of four Innovation Business Units led by general managers and the appointment of a new chief information security officer to speed innovation and improve partner experience. Historically, engineering and product management have been performed by coordinated but independent teams. With this news, ConnectWise announces four new...
BUSINESS
bioworld.com

Med-tech innovations included in The Royal Academy of Engineering’s LIF Advance 2022 program

The Royal Academy of Engineering in the U.K. has revealed a new batch of 70 entrepreneurs, including some developers of med-tech solutions, for its Leaders in Innovation Fellowships Advance (LIF Advance) program. This comes just two months after the previous edition, which only had 15 chosen. The selected entrepreneurs will receive equity-free support over the next six months from the training and mentorship program.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Digital Transformation: How Technology Can Innovate In The Coaching Space

Gina Lodge is CEO of the Academy of Executive Coaching, a Global Coach Training Company for organizations and individuals. With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, will technology really play a defining role in the way we coach? Can technology bring new opportunities for growth and add value to the complexity of human relationships? Is technological advancement a net positive or a net negative for your business?
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Veritas Technologies appoints Lawrence Wong as SVP and CSO

Veritas Technologies announced that Lawrence Wong has joined the company as senior vice president and chief strategy officer. In this newly created role, Lawrence will partner with other Veritas leaders to develop and execute a comprehensive cloud strategy and will lead the company’s corporate growth strategy and acquisition efforts. He will report to chief executive officer Greg Hughes and will be a part of the Veritas Leadership Team.
BUSINESS
beavercountyradio.com

The Midland Innovation + Technology Charter School Appoints First CEO

(Photo of Dr. Thompson provided with release) (Midland, Pa.) The Board of Trustees of the Midland Innovation + Technology Charter School has appointed veteran educator Dr. Chester D. Thompson as the school’s first Chief Executive Officer. He assumes his duties on February 10, 2022. Dr. Thompson, who resides in...
MIDLAND, PA
BBC

Disney appoints executive to oversee metaverse strategy

Disney has appointed an executive to specifically lead the entertainment giant's strategy for the metaverse. Mike White, who has been with the firm for more than 10 years, will oversee a team that includes senior leaders. In a memo to staff, which has been seen by the BBC, chief executive...
BUSINESS
automationworld.com

Casa Sauza: Model of Digital Transformation in Tequila Production

Nearly a century and a half of operations has made Casa Sauza, owned by the multinational Beam Suntory, a pioneer brand in the production of iconic Mexican tequilas. Since beginning operations in 1873, Casa Sauza, located in Tequila, Jalisco, has used numerous distillation and preparation methods for its tequilas, ranging from manual production to fully automated processes. The company is now focusing on integrating Industry 4.0 production concepts.
BUSINESS
wateronline.com

Dewatering Technology Provides Sustainable Sludge Solution

Increasing limitations on sludge disposal is pushing industrial companies to rethink onsite wastewater treatment processes, says Simon Kimber, director, WPL & Atana. This means efficient dewatering to reduce sludge volumes has never been more vital. Tightening restrictions relating to when sludge can be spread on agricultural land in England means...
INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

An innovative technology for 6G communication networks

Carrying data streams using the terahertz (THz) spectral region could meet the ever-growing demand for unprecedented data transfer rates, i.e. terabits-per-second (Tb/s), since it offers a higher available bandwidth. However, it is extremely challenging to develop physical components that go beyond the most elementary processing functionalities for constructing future communication systems at THz frequencies. Postdoctoral researcher Junliang Dong and an international team of scientists, under the supervision of Professor Roberto Morandotti at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) have developed a new waveguide to overcome those limitations. Their work, a first in the field, was published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

German HealthTech Platform Climedo Snags $5.7M in Funding

Munich-based HealthTech platform Climedo on Wednesday (Feb. 16) announced it has secured €5 million (almost $5.7 million) in funding for its decentralized clinical trials digital offering. Climedo will use the fresh capital to expand across Europe and further develop its software solutions to make it more patient-centric and to...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

How Can Technology be Sustainable?

The technology channel pondered: how can technology be sustainable? We covered how sustainable tech is any that replaces non-renewable with renewable resources. We also discussed why this type of tech is not as mainstream as others, the innovation behind it, and we wondered why there's hesitation to adopt these green devices.
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

The Global Smart Industry Readiness Index Initiative: Manufacturing Transformation Insights Report 2022

The Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) comprises a suite of frameworks and tools to help manufacturers – regardless of size or industry – start, scale and sustain their digital transformation journeys. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the reshaping of production value chains globally are spurring the manufacturing community to embrace digitalization with greater focus and urgency, motivated not only by potential gains in efficiency, but also by operational resilience. This renewed drive is further powered by the ongoing data revolution, where decision-makers increasingly expect key business commitments, plans and interventions to be supported through big data.
ECONOMY

