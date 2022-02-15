ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace Firms Grapple With Fragile Supply Chain at Singapore Airshow

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE/SEATTLE (Reuters) - Supply chain shortages and wage inflation are at the top of a list of concerns for aerospace companies attending a depleted Singapore Airshow amid tight health controls this week. Across aerospace, the suppliers that feed Boeing and Airbus factories are facing an acute shortage of skilled...

Aviation Week

Briefs From The Singapore Airshow—Day 1

Leonardo has confirmed that its Osprey active, electronically scanned array surveillance radar is being evaluated in the Asia-Pacific region by more than one potential customer following an operational deployment with the U.S. Navy. The system began flying in December on a Northrop Grumman MQ-8C Fire Scout UAV operated from the USS Milwaukee.
SINGAPORE AIRSHOW: China Shows Off Military Aircraft to Potential Customers

SINGAPORE — China is showing off its aerospace wares for potential buyers at one of the Asia-Pacific's largest trade shows, as the nation competes with the United States for military and economic influence in the region. At the Singapore Airshow Feb. 15, the state-owned China National Aero-Technology Import &...
Aircraft Engine Compressor Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from Europe| Increase in Aircraft Deliveries to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Engine Compressor Market by Application (Commercial and business aircraft and Military aircraft) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 38% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for aircraft engine compressors in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA. Europe is a major market in the aircraft industry, with considerable production of aircraft engines, civil aircraft, military aircraft, helicopters, and aircraft components. The aircraft manufacturing industry in Europe is concentrated in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Poland, and Sweden. With the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, such as Airbus, the region is witnessing a high demand for aircraft. Airbus has various sites in Europe, which are located in France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. Europe also has well-established domestic airport connectivity, which contributed to the demand for aircraft in 2018.
SINGAPORE AIRSHOW: Engineering Company Focused on Defense 'Digitalization' (UPDATED)

SINGAPORE — One of Singapore’s most well-known technology companies plans to utilize localization and digitalization as part of its strategy to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to executives. More militaries are trending toward digital technologies, Percival Goh, ST Engineering's executive vice president of head strategy and...
Elbit Systems to Showcase Hybrid Propulsion Small Tactical UAS at Singapore Airshow 2022

Elbit Systems will present the SkylarkTM 3 Hybrid Small Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (STUAS) for the first time at the Singapore Airshow 2022 (stand C-N65 in the Israeli Pavilion). The Skylark3 Hybrid is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system, both an electric and an internal combustion engine, tripling endurance and offering up to 18 hours of operations, with no change to size or weight, significantly increasing mission effectiveness and cost efficiency.
Securing supply chains

A small towing company in New Jersey got a shock when its biggest client — an international bank — said the local firm had to beef up its IT security and go through an annual third-party security audit to keep the bank as a client. The incident illustrates how supply chain issues have worked their way down to the smallest businesses, according to Rahul Mahna, managing director of managed security services within EisnerAmper Digital.
Aviation Week

Slimmed-Down Singapore Airshow To Open Amid Omicron Surge

SINGAPORE—The 2022 Singapore Airshow is opening Feb. 15 in a much smaller format than in the past and with severe health protection measures in place, but officials continue to stress how committed Singapore remains to supporting the aerospace industry and how convinced it is of the sector’s ultimate recovery.
Tracking the supply chain disruption …

If ever a reminder were needed that manufacturing exists in an interconnected, interdependent supply chain, the 2020 (and continuing) supply chain disruption initiated by the coronavirus is that reminder. The pandemic exposed the country’s vulnerabilities in an overreliance on foreign suppliers for medical supplies, semiconductors, construction materials, and other goods....
Singapore Airshow organisers optimistic despite drop in visitor and exhibitor numbers

Organisers of the Singapore Airshow 2022 expect far fewer attendees compared to 2020, but they remain confident this year’s event will attract “high quality” visitors. Experia Events, the organiser of the biennial event, expects around 13,000 trade attendees at this year’s show, a significant dip from the 30,000 visitors who came in 2020.
Singapore Airshow expects sharp fall in visitor numbers – organiser

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A sharp fall in trade visitors is expected at the Singapore Airshow this week compared to the last edition two years ago as COVID-19 continues to hit the industry, the organiser of Asia’s biggest aerospace industry gathering said on Sunday. More than 13,000 trade visitors...
Aviation Prepares For The 2022 Singapore Airshow

The aviation industry is preparing to gather in Singapore for the first airshow of 2022. While the biennial airshow was able to occur in 2020, it did face some impact from the COVID-19 virus as it initially gathered pace in Asia. While this year's edition of the show can go ahead, organizers will hold it under strict rules to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The impact of supply chain issues on New Hampshire construction firms

Pricing construction goods and services during the pandemic has become a roll of the dice. Early manufacturing lockdowns and a downturn in the economy caused labor pools to shrink and material production to slow. As construction recovered from the initial shock, demand began to outstrip supply, causing prices to soar. This phenomenon triggered breakdowns in several key sectors, including manufacturing, labor and transportation.
Canadian Trucker Blockade Could Collapse “Fragile” Automotive Supply Chain

This story has been updated with new information about the protest and its impact on auto production, including plant shutdowns. The anti-COVID manadates protest that has tied up the Canadian capital of Ottawa has spread to the two bridges linking Michigan and Ontario — and serving as the key cross-border routes for automotive parts and finished vehicles.
Airbus Could Build Hydrogen Aircraft Engines In-House

One of the world's two leading aircraft manufacturers is betting big on hydrogen-fuelled systems as the next primary propulsion architecture (and one of them isn't). Under the project name ZEROe, Airbus is working on at least three different airplane concepts in order to start mass-producing a hydrogen-powered aircraft by 2035.
Shutdown of Ambassador Bridge threatens auto industry's 'fragile supply chains'

Protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions have temporarily closed the Ambassador Bridge, the largest crossing point between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. It's the busiest land crossing for goods between Canada and its largest trading partner and a crucial artery for auto parts suppliers and manufacturers that are...
The Floral Supply Chain Is in Disarray

Across the U.S. and the world at large, florists have faced an unprecedented set of interconnected challenges over the last two years. Why? A confluence of everything from discarded crops and poor weather to labor shortages and supply chain snags keeps tripping up the industry. And though vaccinations have set the stage for a projected 2.5 million weddings in 2022, those in the flower trade expect the pain to persist.
Understanding Supply Chain Shortages

The whole gang meets back at the shop to talk about supply chain issues. Everyone feels the impact, from Jenn Nawada’s pavers, Ross Trethewey’s microchips for smart devices, Mark McCullough’s bluestone, Mauro Henriques’ paint tints, Richard Trethewey’s smaller parts, and heat pumps, to just about everything Tom Silva needs on-site.
