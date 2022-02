I’ll admit it: I haven't been taking the best care of my skin lately. Despite being a skin care junkie, life has sort of gotten in the way and I've slacked a bit when it comes to my morning and nighttime skin care routines. I've been falling asleep with my makeup on, skipping a few steps (but never moisturizer!) and, of course, the repercussions have begun to show. My skin recently started looking tired and blotchy and breaking out. In an effort to be proactive about reversing the damage, I went in search of a natural approach that would jump-start it back to a healthy state. That’s when lemon water entered the chat.

