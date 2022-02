The Southern women’s basketball team is looking to regroup after losing its second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Saturday. Playing at Prairie View, Southern saw a close game get away from it in the second quarter, when the Panthers went on a 13-0 run. The Panthers, who won 62-55, led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter before a late Jaguars rally came short.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO