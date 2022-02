MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It might be the play that best defines this messy, inconsistent and frustrating WVU men’s basketball season. After a first half in which they had shown some of the things they can do well, the Mountaineers again suffered through a stretch in which they could do nothing right. Still, playing on the road in a largely empty Bramlage Coliseum, they had a chance to salvage the game, if not the season, when they got the ball back trailing by five points with just more than a minute to play against Kansas State.

