Wilkes-barre, PA

Sponsorships sought for Wilkes-Barre ice rink

 1 day ago
Wilkes-Barre City is looking for sponsors for the ice skating rink on Public Square. Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — The city is looking for sponsors for the ice skating rink on Public Square.

In a press release Monday Mayor George Brown said board sponsorships cost $350 which includes $250 for the season, plus a one-time set up fee of $100. Sponsors’ logos can be placed either on the outside or inside of the rink.

Sponsorships of the 2022-2023 season will be valid for February, March, November and December 2022 and January through March 2023.

Sponsorship forms can be obtained online at, www.wilkes-barre.city/icerink or by calling the mayor’s office at 570-208-4152.

— Staff Report

