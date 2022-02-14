Swiping Left on Dating Apps

Netflix’s most recent film has to do with the famous dating app, Tinder. Usually, that would sound like a red flag to many, but instead of being a red flag, the film was a red warning. The true crime documentary “Tinder Swindler” showcases the dangers of modern day dating apps and accounts the stories of three women who were swindled out of millions of dollars. The swindler, who goes by multiple names, manipulates them to believe in his love and friendship. He leads them to believe that he is the son of a tycoon and the CEO of a diamond company. What started off as a whirlwind fairytale, ended up as a nightmare of betrayal and debilitating debt.

