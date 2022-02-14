ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inventing Anna

By Joyce Slaton
 22 hours ago

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. The true story it's based on is fascinatingly bizarre, and so is this series stocked with sublime actors, but using the journalist who broke Sorokin's tale as an entry point was a tactical error. It's true that the 2018 New York magazine...

New York State
WHAS 11

Julia Garner Responds to Anna Delvey's Comments About 'Inventing Anna' (Exclusive)

After earning two back-to-back Emmys for her scene-stealing supporting role on Ozark, Julia Garner is stepping into the lead as convicted fraudster Anna Delvey in Shonda Rhimes’ limited, true-crime series, Inventing Anna. The series should earn more awards attention for the 28-year-old star, who met with Delvey in order to learn how to embody the captivating yet perplexing persona of the German expat who pretended to be an heiress as she conned hundreds of thousands of dollars out of some of New York’s high society and financial institutions.
Decider.com

Anna Delvey Slams Netflix’s ‘Inventing Anna’ Ahead of Release: “I Felt Like An Afterthought”

Anna Sorokin (aka Anna Delvey) is none too pleased with Netflix‘s Inventing Anna, an upcoming series based on the infamous German scammer’s exploits. Ahead of the show’s Feb. 11 release, Sorokin penned an Insider essay from jail slamming its release. She wrote that she felt “like an afterthought” and isn’t interested in watching it “even if I were to pull some strings to make it happen.”
The Independent

Inventing Anna: Julia Garner explains process behind her strange Anna Delvey accent

Julia Garner has explained the story behind her accent in forthcoming Netflix drama Inventing Anna.Garner stars in the project as Anna Delvey – real name Anna Sorokin – the convicted fraudster who scammed thousands of dollars from banks and hotels around New York by posting as a German heiress.It is based on Jessica Pressler’s 2019 New York Magazine article, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People”, the rights to which were landed by Shonda Rhimes after a major bidding war.In a new behind-the-scenes clip released by Netflix, Garner discusses how she began with a German accent, before incorporating...
Julia Garner
Laverne Cox
Anna Chlumsky
Anna Sorokin
Glamour

Julia Garner on Inventing Anna, Meeting the Real Anna Delvey, and the Scammers Who Inspired Her

Julia Garner is in costume as the fashion-savvy society wannabe and con artist Anna Delvey when I sit down with the Emmy winner in Marrakech, Morocco. And we’re not just anywhere in one of Africa’s busiest and most popular cities—we’re at La Mamounia, a world-class resort that is an important setting for the sixth episode of Inventing Anna. We also happen to be sitting in the Riad, a private bungalow, next to the one the real Delvey stayed at when her massive con started to unravel in the spring of 2017.
Idaho8.com

‘Inventing Anna’ puts the accent in the wrong place, diluting Anna Delvey’s story

“Inventing Anna” transforms a juicy real-life drama about a con artist among the influencer crowd into a fairly inert limited series, in part by giving almost equal weight to the reporter who broke the story. Shonda Rhimes caught lightning in a bottle for Netflix with “Bridgerton,” but her latest creation is less likely to have tongues wagging.
POPSUGAR

"Inventing Anna": Here's What Happened to Rachel DeLoache Williams

Following the explosive success of "Bridgerton," Shondaland's next big thing is Netflix's "Inventing Anna," which brings Julia Garner to the small screen to portray the real exploits of the fake heiress Anna Delvey, aka Anna Sorokin. Fronting a lavish lifestyle in New York City's social scene, Sorokin didn't just scam banks and upper-crust circles. One of her victims was her former friend Rachel DeLoache Williams, who was conned out of thousands of dollars. So what happened to Williams? If you were wondering, yes, Williams has definitely publicly spoken about Sorokin, even publishing the 2019 book "My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress." Here's what we know about her friendship with Sorokin and where she is today.
tvinsider.com

Who’s the Real Anna Delvey?: The Backstory of ‘Inventing Anna’

Netflix calls her the “Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene—and stole their money as well.” But the question of who Anna Delvey really is has fascinated the American public ever since Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” went viral in 2018.
The Independent

Inventing Anna: What is fact and what is fiction in Netflix’s new hit series?

Inventing Anna is finally here and it’s giving us plenty of true crime material to pour over – but where exactly does fact stop and fiction start?The new Netflix series – which stars Ozark actor Julia Garner as scammer Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) – is one of the streamer’s most anticipated releases to date.Inventing Anna tells the incredible true story of Sorokin, a twenty-something socialite who successfully posed as a rich German heiress under the name Anna Delvey in New York City.She successfully conned friends and big banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars before she...
Primetimer

Shonda Rhimes' Inventing Anna ruins a good story and robs viewers of their time

Inventing Anna misunderstands what made the grifter at its center a viral sensation: "For all the promise in its ripped-from-the-headlines premise, Inventing Anna is a shabby letdown," says Shirley Li, adding that "Garner’s Anna is rendered largely inert. With her actions told in retrospect, through the accounts of Vivian’s sources, she is reduced from a character to a collection of anecdotes. On the page, these eyebrow-raising stories—Anna threw dinners attended by Macaulay Culkin and Martin Shkreli! She got a rich friend to spend thousands on her for a trip to the Venice Biennale!—made for a punchy magazine piece. On-screen, drawn out over the course of nine hour-long episodes, her crimes come off as tiresome. And though Garner is a capable actor who nails the real-life Anna’s Muppet-with-a-mouth-full-of-marbles accent, her performance can’t stop Anna’s exploits from seeming boring. Scamming the wealthy means, in Inventing Anna, a whole lot of exchanging business cards and schmoozing for selfies. Such scenes do not make for thrilling material. Then again, maybe the real Anna Delvey’s misdeeds weren’t as ready-made for televised adaptation as perhaps Rhimes and her team thought."
ETOnline.com

Anna Delvey's Former Friend Slams 'Inventing Anna' for 'Running a Con Woman's PR'

Thanks to Shonda Rhimes’ limited true-crime drama, Inventing Anna, there’s renewed attention surrounding Anna Delvey, aka the “Fake German Heiress” and convicted fraudster who scammed some of New York’s high society, hotels, restaurants and banks between 2015 and 2017. While Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was found guilty of larceny in 2019 and was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison, one of her former friends is lashing out against the Netflix series for “running a con woman’s PR.”
StyleCaster

Here’s What Anna Delvey’s Real Accent Sounds Like Compared to Julia Garner’s Impression in ‘Inventing Anna’

Since the Inventing Anna trailer, there have been a lot of questions about Anna Delvey’s accent and what she sounds like in real-life compared to Julia Garner’s impression in Netflix’s Shonda Rhimes series. Inventing Anna, which premiered on Netflix on February 11, 2022, is a true-crime miniseries based on New York Magazine’s 2018 article, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” which profiled Anna Sorokin, a Russian woman who pretended to be a German heiress under the name Anna Delvey to defraud banks, hotels and wealthy friends under the name Anna Delvey. In 2017, Delvey was indicted on two counts...
Connecticut Post

Inside ‘Inventing Anna’: Julia Garner Performed Delvey’s Accent to Her, and Anna Chlumsky Learned How Easy It Is to Scam

When a story about a faux-heiress called “Anna Delvey” first appeared in New York Magazine in May 2018, actor Julia Garner was among the voracious readers who pored over journalist Jessica Pressler’s account of how Anna Sorokin, a twentysomething Russian-born German woman, had scammed her way into the top branches of New York business and society by pretending to have a $60 million fortune.
