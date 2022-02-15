Triazine Market will Record a Year-over-Year Growth of 2.66 in 2022 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The global “ophthalmic diagnostic devices market” is set to gain traction from the ever-increasing awareness programs regarding various ocular disorders and diseases. It is mainly occurring because of the rising initiatives by the government and non-government organizations to educate the masses about ocular health. Besides, the populaces worldwide are utilizing the wide range of available online resources and tools to get to know more about such types of disorders and their diagnosis. Fortune Business Insights™ provided the information mentioned above in a report, titled, “Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Optical Coherence Tomography, Aberrometer & Topography Systems, Fundus Camera, Ophthalmic Ultrasound, and Other Ophthalmic Devices), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the report, the ophthalmic diagnostic devices market size stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

