Triazine Market will Record a Year-over-Year Growth of 2.66 in 2022 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

By TechNavio
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Triazine market share is estimated to increase by USD 335.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.00%. Factors such as rising investments in oil and gas E&P activities are significantly driving the...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Frozen Snack Market in Germany | 9.30% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Growth, Trends, Major Companies, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market value is set to grow by USD 1.17 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.25% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. In addition, the report offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, major companies, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Automotive Composites Market in Japan | Market Size to Grow by 187.22 Thousand Units | Growth, Trends, Major Companies, Value Chain Analysis, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Composites Market Share in Japan is expected to increase by 187.22 Thousand Units from 2021 to 2026, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The Automotive Composites Market vendors in Japan should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Passenger...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market to Exhibit 6.1% CAGR; Rising Government Initiatives to Educate Masses Will Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global “ophthalmic diagnostic devices market” is set to gain traction from the ever-increasing awareness programs regarding various ocular disorders and diseases. It is mainly occurring because of the rising initiatives by the government and non-government organizations to educate the masses about ocular health. Besides, the populaces worldwide are utilizing the wide range of available online resources and tools to get to know more about such types of disorders and their diagnosis. Fortune Business Insights™ provided the information mentioned above in a report, titled, “Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Optical Coherence Tomography, Aberrometer & Topography Systems, Fundus Camera, Ophthalmic Ultrasound, and Other Ophthalmic Devices), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the report, the ophthalmic diagnostic devices market size stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

On-demand Food Delivery Services: Next Growth Frontier in Southeast Asia

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Market, finds that the industry presents promising growth opportunities for market participants. Increasing internet penetration and mobile applications and surging internet subscribers accelerate market expansion. The gross merchandise value (GMV) of the market in the region is likely to reach $49.72 billion by 2030, up from $15.15 billion in 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 14.1%.
MARKETS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Wander + Ivy Records Second Year of Triple-Digit Growth in 2021

Disruptor premium single-serve wine brand achieves 220% growth via expanded wholesale and direct to consumer distribution, new varietal offerings and strengthened sales team. – For the second consecutive year, Wander + Ivy, the disruptor wine brand specializing in elevated single-serve wines from award-winning, family-owned vineyards around the world, achieved triple-digit growth. Expanded distribution, strategic hiring and thoughtful investment have led Wander + Ivy to 220% growth year over year, positioning the producer for a 2022 of continued success.
ECONOMY
petproductnews.com

Dogtopia Reports Record Growth for 2021

Dogtopia, a dog day care franchise, is embarking on its most aggressive expansion to date in the new year while forging new partnerships and rolling out new systems, technology and support along with unique wellness initiatives that will deliver holistic mental and physical health benefits to Dogtopia dogs and pet owners, company officials reported.
PET SERVICES
thetechtalk.org

Aircraft Floor Panel Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027| Rockwell Collins Inc, Zodiac Aerospace, Triumph Group Inc

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Aircraft Floor Panel market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aircraft Floor Panel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aircraft Floor Panel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
martechseries.com

Conversation Intelligence Leader Invoca Closes Record Year with Over 70% Revenue Growth

Invoca technology analyzed over 1.5 billion call minutes passing through its platform. Invoca, the leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams, announced over 70% revenue growth during the past 12 months. The company also completed its first acquisition (DialogTech) and was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Conversation Intelligence: Sales And Marketing, Q4 2021 report. Invoca customers used the platform to analyze over 1.5 billion call minutes with consumers.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 1.05 bn growth in Screw Pumps Market | CIRCOR International Inc. and Dover Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The screw pumps market is set to grow by USD 1.05 bn between 2021 and 2026, and register a CAGR of 6.43%, according to Technavio's latest market forecast report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources.
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services Market to register a growth of USD 2.13 billion at a CAGR of 4.23% | Increasing Construction Activities is a Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The carpet and upholstery cleaning services market is estimated to grow by USD 2.13 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23%. Factors such as the growth in the global construction industry and...
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Identity as a Service Market Statistics 2030: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future, Claims Report

The increase in the number of cyber-attacks, social engineering, criminal activities of sensitive information theft, and other cyber inequalities makes it even more important to have strong data management and proprietary management tools that drive the need for IDaaS. In addition, the public sector industry is increasingly embracing IDaaS as it contains sensitive information and is the most targeted aim for cyber attackers. The BFSI sector is also increasingly using IDaaS to protect and secure informed customer data. These items move the demand for Identity as a Service Market.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Technavio's Trust and Corporate Service Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trust and Corporate Service Market share is estimated to increase by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%. Factors such as the increased need to comply with regulatory requirements are significantly driving the trust and corporate service market.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Managed Services Market 2030: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years

A huge amount of data loss because of security breaches and cyber-attacks is harming organizations. Many organizations have therefore started adopting managed service solutions to solve their security issues, thereby driving the demand for managed service solutions in the market. Additionally, businesses can focus more on the core competencies more effectively with the help of managed services as it not only improve their operational efficiency but also reduce their operating expenses. It helps the businesses to improve profitability and operational efficiency by ensuring proper utilization and distribution of resources.
MARKETS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer reports 92% operational growth in full-year 2021 revenues

The company provided full year 2022 guidance for revenues in the range of $98bn to $102bn. Pfizer has reported a 92% operational growth in revenue to $81.3bn for the full year 2021, compared with $41.7bn for the full year 2020. On excluding the contributions of Comirnaty and Paxlovid, the revenue...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Lignosulfonates Market Size, Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lignosulfonates market size will grow by USD 125.04 million between 2020 and 2025, according to the latest report by Technavio. However, the market will register a decelerating CAGR of 3.59%, according to Technavio's latest market report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hair Spray Market - 49% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Henkel AG and Co. & KGaA | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair spray market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The Technavio report offers information on several market vendors, including Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC among others. The hair spray market is set to grow by USD 3.78 billion between 2020 and 2025, and register a CAGR of 10.27%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. Technavio report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
