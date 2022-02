What is the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?. I start my day by checking social media, and there is a good chance you probably do too. There are plenty of people who will say this is bad for you, but I would argue it is a necessity. It is 2022, and with the growth of social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Tiktok, we can update ourselves on important news just by opening an app. News that might not be covered by major news outlets is often spread through social media, and this is helping people of color.

