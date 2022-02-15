ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private Jet Operator Thrive Aviation Announces Fleet and Relationship Expansion with Gulfstream G600 Acquisition

By Thrive Aviation, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp
 18 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private-charter owner/operator, Thrive Aviation, announced an order for its first Gulfstream, a Gulfstream G600, set to deliver Summer 2022. The addition of the G600 marks not only a new relationship with Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. but also Thrive Aviation's entry into the long-range class of...

TechCrunch

Joby Aviation partners with Japanese airline to launch air taxi service

Joby’s intent to start up operations in Japan comes to light a week after the company announced plans to launch an air taxi service in South Korea in partnership with SK Telecom. Joby will work with SKT spinoff T Map Mobility platform to integrate air taxis into T Map’s subscription-based mobility-as-a-service platform.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

Astral Aviation to be launch operator for A320 converted freighter

Fast-growing Astral Aviation, a large all-cargo carrier based in Kenya, will be the first commercial operator of the new Airbus A320 converted freighter when it receives the plane in the second quarter, the manufacturer announced Monday. Astral is subleasing the modified passenger aircraft from United Arab Emirates-based Vaayu Group, an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Aviation Capital Group Confirms Order For 20 Airbus A220s

Today, aircraft lessor Aviation Capital Group confirmed that it has firmed up an order for 20 Airbus A220 aircraft. The order was announced in Singapore ahead of tomorrow's opening of the airshow. It wasn't immediately clear whether the order was for the smaller -100, the larger -300, or a mix of the two.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Private Jet#Private Aviation#Gulfstream G280#Thrive Aviation
Flying Magazine

What Will Fuel Our Flight Training Fleets?

GAMA’s Walter Desrosier put it bluntly: the continuity of the avgas supply is key to the stability of the GA industry. [File Photo: Shutterstock]. Redbird Flight Simulations has contributed significantly to innovation in the flight training industry since it entered the market in 2007. So it makes sense that during the company’s annual user conference, Redbird Migration, the compelling need to evolve beyond current powerplant technology—primarily to enable sustainable fuel to drive those engines—would form a good part of the agenda.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Honeywell To Test Engine For Sikorsky/Boeing’s FLRAA Contender

One shoe has dropped in the competition to supply the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA), with Sikorsky and Boeing selecting Honeywell’s 7,500-shp HTS7500 engine to power their contender, the Defiant X coaxial rigid-rotor compound helicopter. The HTS7500 may be based on the... Subscription Required. Honeywell To...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

Inside Elon Musk’s $70M private jet that can fly 18 passengers as student says he’ll keeping tracking tech CEO’s flights

ELON Musk's private jet of choice is a $70million aircraft that can fly him and 17 other passengers around the world in the height of luxury. Also favored by Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey, the Gulfstream G650ER is one of the largest purpose-built private jets with three living areas where the rich and famous can relax in handcrafted, leather seats.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Aviation Capital Group to Finance Volocopter Fleet of Aircraft for up to $1 billion

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2022-- Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a leading aircraft asset manager, announced today that it has entered into an agreement in principle with Volocopter, a pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), to develop financing solutions that will assist with the sale of Volocopter’s family of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for up to $1 billion. Deliveries are expected to commence once the aircraft has been certified for commercial use by the respective civil aviation authorities. These include the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). For Volocopter customers, this agreement will offer an option and an opportunity to lease the aircraft through financing schemes, as is customary within the aviation industry. The experience and trusted services of ACG as a global aviation aircraft asset management company will provide flexibility and security in customer transactions during the lease.
ECONOMY
techeblog.com

Fascinating Look at Gulfstream’s G650ER, the $66.5-Million Business Jet Elon Musk Uses to Travel Between Tesla Factories

Many have probably heard of the Twitter drama surrounding a 19-year-old who tracks Elon Musk’s private Gulfstream G650ER business jet using ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) tracking technology, but for those wondering just what kind of aircraft this is, here’s a fascinating look. Priced from $66.5-million USD, it has room for up to 18 people and features plush leather seats that can be folded into beds, 16 panoramic windows, kitchenette, inflight WiFi, as well as a second living area that doubles as dining space. Read more for a video and additional information.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

Swoop Announces Significant Fleet, Network Expansion

DALLAS – Canadian low-cost carrier Swoop (WK) has announced its plans to grow its fleet and domestic route network during the upcoming summer season. Swoop expects the summer travel season to generate significant demand for domestic and international travel and is preparing to meet that demand. The carrier indicated...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

ATR Completes Test Flight Of An Engine Powered By 100% SAF

On Thursday, regional turboprop manufacturer ATR announced it had successfully operated a series of tests accumulating seven hours of flight on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with a prototype ATR 72-600 aircraft. The second-generation biofuel was supplied by NESTE and made from renewable waste and residue raw materials. The Franco-Italian...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

