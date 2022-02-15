Private Jet Operator Thrive Aviation Announces Fleet and Relationship Expansion with Gulfstream G600 Acquisition

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2022-- Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a leading aircraft asset manager, announced today that it has entered into an agreement in principle with Volocopter, a pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), to develop financing solutions that will assist with the sale of Volocopter’s family of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for up to $1 billion. Deliveries are expected to commence once the aircraft has been certified for commercial use by the respective civil aviation authorities. These include the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). For Volocopter customers, this agreement will offer an option and an opportunity to lease the aircraft through financing schemes, as is customary within the aviation industry. The experience and trusted services of ACG as a global aviation aircraft asset management company will provide flexibility and security in customer transactions during the lease.

