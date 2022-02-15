ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On-demand Food Delivery Services: Next Growth Frontier in Southeast Asia

By Frost, Sullivan
 21 hours ago
Exponential rise in internet penetration and mobile applications expedites growth opportunities, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Market, finds that the industry presents promising growth opportunities for market participants. Increasing internet penetration and mobile applications and...

#Market Trends#Food Delivery Services#Next Growth Frontier#Frost Sullivan#Southeast Asian#Gmv#Cagr#Gofood#Gojek Rrb#Deliveroo#Shopeefood#Grabfood
