Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Provides Funding to Make Electric Vehicle Charging More Accessible. February 11, 2022 - WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Thursday, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) announced that $56.8 million in federal funding is available to California this year to build out electric vehicle charging networks. This funding from the U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy is part of the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Padilla voted to pass. This is the first year of funding for the program, and it is estimated that $383.6 million will be available to California through this program over five years.

