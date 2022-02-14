Yikes! 2.14.22

Qualifying Winter Olympics gold medalist Daniil Aldoshkin issues a public apology after throwing an inappropriate hand gesture in celebration of his team’s win against the United States on Tuesday. The Russian speedskater crossed the finish line immediately flashing two middle-fingers in what would typically be seen as an insult.
On paper, Adrian Martinez left Nebraska as one of the program’s top quarterbacks, holding several Cornhusker records. But the truth is, Martinez left Nebraska a disgruntled quarterback, one that concealed and played through a broken jaw for several weeks. Martinez holds 16 school records at Nebraska, and he tallied...
Happy Valentine’s Day and tonight maybe you can spend it with WWE and Monday Night RAW on SYFY. Tonight’s edition of RAW sees the return of Brock Lesnar ahead of the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match plus Damian Priest puts his United States Championship on the line against AJ Styles.
Downey (Calif.) Warren five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava is a somewhat forgotten name when it comes to the Class of 2023 quarterbacks. At least as much as you can be when you’re the No. 4 overall prospect in the country. Much of the hype around this crop of signal-callers has centered on Arch Manning and USC pledge Malachi Nelson.
We have a look at our projected spring offensive depth chart, including an analysis of each spot. So don't miss that. There are a couple of interesting recruiting updates this morning with Bobby Washington - who got an interesting UM FaceTime call and has an announcement date now - and Keith Sampson, so check those out.
LSU Football is one of many programs hoping to land a commitment from 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning. Manning, 6-foot-4/215 lbs from New Orleans, LA, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. Earlier this month, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong suggested...
NEW WASHINGTON — The Western Reserve girls basketball team was unable to make a big second quarter stand in a Division III sectional semifinal matchup against Upper Sandusky. The Roughriders — the No. 8 seed in the Shelby district — lost to the No. 6 Rams by a 45-42...
A Twitter feud has broken out between two former Alabama Crimson Tide football quarterbacks. Late Tuesday night, David Cornwell replied to a tweet with a picture of both him and Blake Barnett celebrating the 2015 national championship in Tuscaloosa. Cornwell said Barnett, a former On3 Consensus five-star prospect, “really didn’t have much talent.”
A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics...
Ever since Tiger Woods sustained major injuries in a car crash last year, golf fans everywhere have been pleading for a full recovery. And while the golfing icon has shown major improvement in his rehabilitation, it appears a return to professional golf still may be a ways away. On Wednesday,...
Comments / 0