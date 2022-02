We speak to DC Cahalane, director of the Dogpatch Labs mentorship programme teaming up with big names in tech to help Irish start-ups scale. It has been a good year for start-ups in Ireland so far, with two new unicorns whizzing past the $1bn valuation milestone within the first few weeks. And starting next month, entrepreneurs and founders of Irish start-ups will have the opportunity to be mentored by the who’s who of the tech business world, helping them on their path to become the next Flipdish or Wayflyer.

