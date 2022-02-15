Gomberg: Week one is done

The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents the sculptural work of Nehalem-based artist M.J. Anderson from Feb. 12 to March 26 in the Coastal Oregon Visual Artist Showcase (COVAS) at the Newport Visual Arts Center. Anderson’s exhibition, “Convergence,” will include four marble torsos of a similar size but of different material and color— black Portoro marble, white statuary marble, red Surya marble and grey Bardiglio marble. Anderson will also include a print she produced during a recent fellowship at the Sitka Center for Art & Ecology. The COVAS Showcase features artists from Oregon’s seven coastal counties, with Anderson representing Tillamook County. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, February 12, noon to 4pm, with the artist speaking at 4pm.
