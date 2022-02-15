ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Gomberg: Week one is done

By Rep. David Gomberg, House District 10
The News Guard
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek one of the 2022 session was relatively quiet. Representative Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, was elected as the first new House Speaker in nine years. Bills were formally introduced and committees began the first round of hearings. By the end of next week, almost every bill that will be moving...

www.thenewsguard.com

Comments / 0

Related
The News Guard

Oregon Humanities conversation hosted by Sitka Center for Art and Ecology

We live in a time of tremendous transformation as the reality of climate change and its effects on our communities become more apparent with every passing year. While there is still much that can and must be done to mitigate the range of impacts climate change might have, we are confronting the certainty of a crisis that will continue to unfold no matter what we do.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
State
Colorado State
City
Bandon, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Coquille, OR
Local
Oregon Government
The News Guard

Oregon Coast Aquarium welcomes Nemo, the California sea lion

The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) is thrilled to welcome a new addition to its sea lion colony: Nemo the 24-year-old male California sea lion. Nemo came to OCAq from Animal Training and Research International Center (ATR Intl) at Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, located in Monterey, Calif. Prior to his arrival...
MONTEREY, CA
The News Guard

Deadline approaching in Oregon for SBA working capital loans due to drought

Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Disaster Field Operations Center-West on Monday, Feb. 7, reminded small nonfarm businesses in 17 Oregon counties and neighboring counties in Idaho and Washington of the March 7 deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. These low-interest loans are to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began May 11, 2021.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

Oregon Delegation Calls for Additional Emergency Rental Assistance Funding

WASHINGTON, DC [02/14/2022] – Today Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici led members of Oregon’s congressional delegation – including Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and Representatives Peter DeFazio, Earl Blumenauer, and Kurt Schrader – in calling for additional emergency rental assistance funding to be sent to Oregon. The...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Clark
ABC News

Tribes: Settlement in opioids case will foster healing

Cheryl Andrews-Maltais takes note of the heart-wrenching dates that remind Wampanoag families that they're still in the midst of the opioid drug crisis — birthdays of loved ones lost, anniversaries of their passing. Then she reaches out with a phone call to the grieving. “And then you're on the...
HEALTH
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: Last mask standing? As other states return to normal, no end date yet for Washington’s indoor mask mandate

Elizabeth Hovde of the Washington Policy Center calls on Gov. Jay Inslee to announce Washington’s mask-free day. In a Wednesday press conference, his 711th day of emergency rule, Gov. Jay Inslee announced he will end his outdoor mask mandate at gatherings of 500 people or more on Feb. 18. That’s how he led into news that his COVID-19 emergency mask requirements covering schools, indoor public spaces and businesses will remain in effect — for now. 
WASHINGTON STATE
KTLA

Here’s why mask mandates are falling across the U.S.

As the omicron wave of the coronavirus subsides, several U.S. states including Nevada, New York and Illinois ended mask mandates this week for indoor settings, while others lifted requirements at schools. The White House says talks are underway about how and when to move the country out of the emergency phase of the pandemic, but in the meantime people are advised to keep […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
southseattleemerald.com

Inslee: Indoor Mask Mandate Will Stay in Place for ‘Weeks Rather Than Months’

Washington’s universal indoor mask mandate will remain in place for now, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, but he added that he plans to announce next week a target date to lift the statewide restriction. Inslee did announce that the state’s current outdoor mask mandate, which applies to events with more than 500 people, would be lifted by Feb. 18.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Online Privacy#United Nations#African Americans#D Corvallis#House#Olis#Eclips
The News Guard

West Oregon state forests deliver $2.38 million for county, local services

The Oregon Department of Forestry released a report to state forest trust land counties highlighting economic, environmental and social accomplishments in fiscal year 2021, including distributing $2.38 million in revenue to Benton, Lincoln and Polk counties. Scattered tracts of state forestland in these three counties combine for about 29,979 acres...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
The News Guard

Mask mandate to lift no later than March 31

The mask mandate rule in Oregon was made permanent the week of Jan. 31 and will be lifted for the general population no later than March 31. Lincoln County Public Health reports the decision to lift the mandate prior to March 31 will be based on hospitalization data. The goal...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
The News Guard

Depoe Bay settles Gleneden Sanitary District Agreement

Depoe Bay City Council settled the Gleneden Sanitary District Agreement with a five-year notice during a council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 1. The City of Depoe Bay and Gleneden Sanitary District had entered into an agreement Oct. 14, 1991 that allowed the district to discharge 400,000 gallons per day of average flow and 800,000 gallons per day of peak flow to the Depoe Bay interceptor pump stations and lines and to the wastewater treatment plant for treatment and disposal.
DEPOE BAY, OR
The News Guard

City of Lincoln City accepting nonprofit grant requests

The City of Lincoln City is currently accepting applications from local nonprofit agencies. When preparing the city budget each year, the city considers the financial needs of nonprofit organizations that foster community wellness. Lincoln City recognizes the essential role of nonprofits. They serve the most vulnerable populations and in return...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
The News Guard

“Convergence” exhibition features celebrated sculptor M.J. Anderson

The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents the sculptural work of Nehalem-based artist M.J. Anderson from Feb. 12 to March 26 in the Coastal Oregon Visual Artist Showcase (COVAS) at the Newport Visual Arts Center. Anderson’s exhibition, “Convergence,” will include four marble torsos of a similar size but of different material and color— black Portoro marble, white statuary marble, red Surya marble and grey Bardiglio marble. Anderson will also include a print she produced during a recent fellowship at the Sitka Center for Art & Ecology. The COVAS Showcase features artists from Oregon’s seven coastal counties, with Anderson representing Tillamook County. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, February 12, noon to 4pm, with the artist speaking at 4pm.
NEWPORT, OR
The News Guard

Mayor’s Show returns to Newport Visual Arts Center

The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents the 2022 Mayor’s Show from Feb. 12 through March 5 in the Runyan Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center. The Mayor’s Show features nine artists selected from the 89 Lincoln County artists who participated in the 2022 PushPin & ClothesLine Show during January. The nine artists were selected in consultation with OCCA VAC Director Tom Webb and Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer. The Mayor’s Show was started in 2016 by Webb and former Newport Mayor Sandra Rouagoux. Operating under COVID-19 protocols, the Runyan Gallery is currently open Wednesdays through Saturdays, noon to 4pm. A soft opening reception will be held February 12, noon to 4pm, with artists speaking at 2pm.
NEWPORT, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy