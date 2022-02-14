The Week That Will Be

Click to subscribe to receive this directly to your inbox. The U.S. and NATO have not seen any sign of significant pullback of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border, writes the New York Times. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial withdrawal of Russian troops surrounding Ukraine. Despite Putin’s claims, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported on Wednesday that there is no evidence that Russian troops are leaving the border. Blinken said, “Unfortunately there’s a difference between what Russia says and what it does …. And what we’re seeing is no meaningful pullback. On the contrary, we continue to see forces—especially forces that would be in the vanguard of any renewed aggression against Ukraine—continuing to be at the border, to mass at the border.”
