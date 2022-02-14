ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week That Will Be

By Katherine Pompilio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday, Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.: The Atlantic Council will host the UC San Diego conference on digital currency in China and the Asia Pacific. The event will feature a keynote discussion on the cutting edge applications of digital currencies in Asia with Mu Changchun of the People’s Bank of...

The Week That Was: All of Lawfare in One Post

Jen Patja Howell shared an episode of the Lawfare Podcast in which Benjamin Wittes sat down with Andy McCabe and Yasmin Cader and discussed the FBI’s investigation into the recent bomb threats at historically black colleges and universities:. Raquel Leslie and Brian Liu discussed the America COMPETES Act of...
Washington Times

White House says ‘all options are on the table’ as oil nears $100 a barrel

The White House said Wednesday that it is considering a range of options as fears Russia could invade Ukraine have pushed oil prices to nearly $100 a barrel. “For the president, all options are on the table,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, adding the U.S. has been in touch with U.S. allies, partners and suppliers for several weeks.
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian fighter jets buzz 3 US aircraft ‘extremely close;’ one reportedly within 5 ft

Russian military aircraft conducted dangerously close intercepts against U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance planes flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea on Friday and Saturday. One flight reportedly saw a Russian fighter jet pass within five feet of a U.S. aircraft, narrowly avoiding a collision. CNN first reported on...
Reuters

Ukraine fears 'provocation' as shelling in reported in east

MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations on Thursday of firing shells across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine, and Kyiv said the incidents looked like a "provocation" at a time when Russia has troops massed on the frontier. Moscow denies Western accusations it is...
Donald Trump’s finances

AFP

High US inflation 'not acceptable' but recovery on track: Yellen to AFP

Soaring US inflation rates are "not acceptable" but the health of the world's largest economy is fundamentally sound thanks to policies that have mitigated the impact of the pandemic, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told AFP. Yellen conceded in an interview she is "concerned" about inflation running at its highest level in decades, and warned of further "global fallout" if the West moves ahead with punishing sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis. But President Joe Biden's Treasury chief struck a confident note on the broader outlook for the US economy, which despite two years of pandemic upheaval has avoided the catastrophic damage seen in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis. In particular, Yellen pointed to the strength of the job market.
lawfareblog.com

Lawfare Live: Roger Parloff Q&A

Join us next Friday, February 25, at NOON EST, to chat with Lawfare Senior Editor Roger Parloff about the petition to block Rep. Madison Cawthorn from the 2020 ballot as an "insurrectionist" under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment and the upcoming first criminal trial of a Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant.
lawfareblog.com

Today’s Headlines and Commentary

Click to subscribe to receive this directly to your inbox. The U.S. and NATO have not seen any sign of significant pullback of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border, writes the New York Times. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial withdrawal of Russian troops surrounding Ukraine. Despite Putin’s claims, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported on Wednesday that there is no evidence that Russian troops are leaving the border. Blinken said, “Unfortunately there’s a difference between what Russia says and what it does …. And what we’re seeing is no meaningful pullback. On the contrary, we continue to see forces—especially forces that would be in the vanguard of any renewed aggression against Ukraine—continuing to be at the border, to mass at the border.”
