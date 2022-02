RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — Play was suspended due to darkness on Monday evening at the Lamkin Invitational, but No. 11 Texas was one of four teams able to complete the 36-holes scheduled for day one. The Longhorns carded a 10-over-par 586 (297, 289) to stand in fifth place through the tournament's first two rounds. About half of the field was able to finish both rounds, while the remaining players will complete their last few holes of round two when action resumes for the third and final round on Tuesday. Texas will tee off for its final 18 holes at 10 a.m. CT.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO