If you have not taken a deep dive into Lightroom's new masking features yet, you are definitely missing out on some impressively capable and easy-to-use tools. One function inside the new system is a bit strange, however, and it is not immediately obvious what it is and how to effectively use it. This helpful video tutorial will show you the Intersect function, the logic behind it, and how to use it to create better, more efficient, and more precise edits of your images.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO