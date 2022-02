The Los Angeles Kings play host to their Pacific Division rival, the Edmonton Oilers in tonight’s late-game matchup. The Kings are currently in 3rd place in the Pacific Division and the Oilers are in 5th. However, they’re only two points away from each other, so a win for the Oilers here could shake up the playoffs contentions for not only the Kings and Oilers but also for the Anaheim Ducks, who are tied with the Kings at 55 points. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Kings prediction and pick.

