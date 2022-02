“CAD has over the last month risen on the global setback to risk and Bank of Canada (BoC) disappointing market expectations. At the January meeting markets priced a higher than 50% likelihood of a rate hike yet BoC kept its guidance that the first hike will come in the “middle quarters” of 2022. While we cannot rule out a hike at the interim March meeting we still think the big meeting in April is the most likely time for the first hike.”

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO