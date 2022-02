Two weeks ago, Labor Radio reported on a January 24th action at the office of UW_Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, when university unions and the the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Coalition, or the BIPOC Coalition, presented a list of demands to rectify what they said was an inadequate response to student and worker safety regarding the ongoing COVID pandemic. Protesters insisted that the university had had no direct involvement with their groups in crafting its response. Jack Phillips is the chair of the Political Education Committee of the Teaching Assistants Association, the TAA, the union representing graduate student workers at UW Madison, and is in the biomedical engineering program at the university. They took part in the action on the 24th, and they recount what they were told about avenues of involvement in the university’s COVID response.

