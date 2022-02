With the acceleration of digital transformation efforts and cloud migration during the pandemic, a recent survey from Matillion and Vanson Bourne looked to uncover the root cause of why enterprise organizations struggle to keep up with the complexity and volume of data. Results revealed that 75% of data teams believe that outdated migration and maintenance processes are costing their organizations time, productivity, and money — potentially at an annual price tag of up to $43.5 million.

