Gresham forms new partnerships to improve public safety

City uses ARPA funds to hire non-sworn support staff to Gresham Police Department

The city of Gresham has begun a new program around addressing community violence and creatively dealing with gaps in services provided by the police.

Safe Gresham is a collaborative program between police and community, using "holistic community violence and crime reduction strategies." It is built around three pillars — collaboration, intervention and prevention.

Some of the immediate actions taking place include restricting units within the Gresham Police Department, hiring non-sworn staff to fill out ranks, and partnering with community organizations.

"While law enforcement plays a key role in this, they cannot do it alone," said Gresham City Manager Nina Vetter. "We need partners who can offer recreation opportunities and actively work with culturally specific neighborhoods."

One focus is a major influx of state dollars into the Youth Violence Prevention Program, which has been hamstrung in the past by a lack of capital. This year the city will have more community outreach workers meeting with kids in their own neighborhoods, as well as more activities to keep youths out of trouble. Part of that includes a new partnership with the Gresham-Barlow School District for a Youth/Police Focus Group.

"We recognized the need, so this year we will have a big expansion of the existing program," Vetter said.

Other changes were prompted by an organizational review by the Gresham Police Department by the third-party BerryDunn Consulting Group, which was contracting by the city.

Gresham is partnering with Operations of Safe Streets and other restorative justice and gun violence initiatives; has created a Special Victims Unit within the department; and created a new computer program to improve backgrounding processes and allowing for the digitization of documents.

Many of these issues have been thrust into the forefront in the past two years with historic levels of violence and crime. Last year there were 175 shootings in Gresham, of which 57 involved injuries and eight were classified as homicides. In 2020 there were 106 shootings; in 2019 there were 28; and in 2018 there were 29 shootings.

And at the same time the Gresham Police Department has been understaffed, stretching the limits of an overworked sworn staff.

"There has been a gap in service because to bring on a new sworn-officer, it takes 18 months of training and academy before they can be active out in the field," Vetter said.

The city greenlit American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to hire non-sworn support staff including two crime analysts, three senior evidence technicians, and one criminalist. Gresham also hired a new recruiter specific to the Gresham Police Department.

Learn more about Safe Gresham online at greshamoregon.gov/Safe-Gresham/