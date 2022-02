IDAHO FALLS – The Snake River Animal Shelter is excited to announce the hiring of Michelle Ziel-Dingman as the new Executive Director of the organization. Ziel-Dingman was most recently the Vice President of Marketing & Operations for Blue Phoenix Branding and led event planning and development activities for Community Food Basket Idaho Falls. She has served in marketing leadership for Ball Ventures/Snake River Landing, Grand Teton Mall, and Artcore Visual Studio and as the Executive Director for the Eastern Idaho Technical College (now College of Eastern Idaho) Foundation.

