Johnson City, TN

These Are the Counties in the Johnson City, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEkVpJt00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Johnson City metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 54,894 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,280 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Johnson City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Johnson City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Washington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 34,879 infections in Washington County, or 27,452 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Washington County than they are across all of the Johnson City area, however. There have been a total of 344 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, compared to 407 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Johnson City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Washington County, TN 27,452 34,879 344 437
2 Carter County, TN 27,082 15,272 523 295
3 Unicoi County, TN 26,676 4,743 489 87

