These Are the Counties in the Asheville, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Asheville metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 88,495 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,668 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Asheville has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Asheville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Madison County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,666 infections in Madison County, or 21,799 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Madison County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Asheville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 355 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, compared to 226 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Asheville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).