ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

These Are the Counties in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEkVnnf00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 325,822 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,921 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Virginia Beach metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Portsmouth has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,222 infections in the city of Portsmouth, or 21,217 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Portsmouth have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Virginia Beach area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 290 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Portsmouth, compared to 186 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Portsmouth City, VA 21,217 20,222 290 276
2 Suffolk City, VA 20,448 18,231 299 267
3 Chesapeake City, VA 20,318 48,321 172 410
4 Hampton City, VA 19,698 26,707 204 277
5 Newport News City, VA 19,592 35,294 191 344
6 Isle of Wight County, VA 19,562 7,115 264 96
7 Virginia Beach City, VA 19,345 87,077 156 703
8 James City County, VA 19,131 14,186 139 103
9 Gloucester County, VA 19,009 7,064 248 92
10 Poquoson City, VA 18,847 2,269 224 27
11 Currituck County, NC 17,918 4,622 124 32
12 Norfolk City, VA 16,506 40,537 169 416
13 Mathews County, VA 15,734 1,384 296 26
14 Gates County, NC 15,264 1,765 164 19
15 York County, VA 13,909 9,401 141 95
16 Williamsburg City, VA 11,002 1,627 88 13

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 141,340 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,783 […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 5,227,007 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 204,687 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,525 reported […]
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Portsmouth, VA
Government
Newport News, VA
Health
City
Newport News, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Portsmouth, VA
Health
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
Newport News, VA
Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Coronavirus
State
North Carolina State
Newport News, VA
Coronavirus
City
Portsmouth, VA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a total of 116,243 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,310 reported infections […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 643,205 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,567 reported infections for every 100,000 people […]
LAKEWOOD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 138,946 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,395 reported infections […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States for Black Americans

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd brought the U.S. into an era of racial reckoning. The tragedy, in which an unarmed Black man was killed in broad daylight by a white police officer, sparked global outrage and in the U.S., put racial inequity at the center of the national conversation. From slavery to the […]
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 117,968 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,182 reported infections for every 100,000 people […]
HAZLETON, PA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

101K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy