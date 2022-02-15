These Are the Counties in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 167,689 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,045 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Albany-Schenectady-Troy has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Schenectady County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 31,672 infections in Schenectady County, or 20,449 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Schenectady County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Albany area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 185 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Schenectady County, compared to 155 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

