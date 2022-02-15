ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEkVmuw00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 167,689 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,045 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Albany-Schenectady-Troy has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Schenectady County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 31,672 infections in Schenectady County, or 20,449 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Schenectady County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Albany area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 185 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Schenectady County, compared to 155 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Schenectady County, NY 20,449 31,672 185 287
2 Saratoga County, NY 19,403 44,117 138 313
3 Rensselaer County, NY 18,910 30,148 151 240
4 Albany County, NY 18,528 56,961 159 490
5 Schoharie County, NY 15,275 4,791 108 34

