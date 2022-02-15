These Are the Counties in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 640,763 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,410 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across San Antonio-New Braunfels is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bexar County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 530,167 infections in Bexar County, or 27,529 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bexar County than they are across all of the San Antonio area, however. There have been a total of 293 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bexar County, in line with 299 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Bexar County, TX
|27,529
|530,167
|293
|5,645
|2
|Atascosa County, TX
|26,358
|12,870
|453
|221
|3
|Guadalupe County, TX
|22,951
|35,606
|237
|368
|4
|Comal County, TX
|22,919
|30,963
|375
|507
|5
|Wilson County, TX
|21,667
|10,443
|313
|151
|6
|Medina County, TX
|19,340
|9,541
|377
|186
|7
|Kendall County, TX
|18,432
|7,738
|262
|110
|8
|Bandera County, TX
|15,784
|3,435
|326
|71
