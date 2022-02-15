ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEkVl2D00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 640,763 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,410 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across San Antonio-New Braunfels is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bexar County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 530,167 infections in Bexar County, or 27,529 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bexar County than they are across all of the San Antonio area, however. There have been a total of 293 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bexar County, in line with 299 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bexar County, TX 27,529 530,167 293 5,645
2 Atascosa County, TX 26,358 12,870 453 221
3 Guadalupe County, TX 22,951 35,606 237 368
4 Comal County, TX 22,919 30,963 375 507
5 Wilson County, TX 21,667 10,443 313 151
6 Medina County, TX 19,340 9,541 377 186
7 Kendall County, TX 18,432 7,738 262 110
8 Bandera County, TX 15,784 3,435 326 71

