Evansville, IN

These Are the Counties in the Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEkVk9U00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Evansville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Indiana and Kentucky, a total of 94,837 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,110 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Evansville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Evansville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Warrick County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 19,720 infections in Warrick County, or 31,843 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Warrick County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Evansville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 357 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Warrick County, compared to 309 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Evansville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Warrick County, IN 31,843 19,720 357 221
2 Vanderburgh County, IN 30,770 55,790 307 556
3 Henderson County, KY 28,077 12,954 312 144
4 Posey County, IN 24,905 6,373 203 52

