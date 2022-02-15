These Are the Counties in the Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Evansville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Indiana and Kentucky, a total of 94,837 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,110 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Evansville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Evansville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Warrick County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 19,720 infections in Warrick County, or 31,843 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Warrick County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Evansville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 357 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Warrick County, compared to 309 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Evansville metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Warrick County, IN
|31,843
|19,720
|357
|221
|2
|Vanderburgh County, IN
|30,770
|55,790
|307
|556
|3
|Henderson County, KY
|28,077
|12,954
|312
|144
|4
|Posey County, IN
|24,905
|6,373
|203
|52
