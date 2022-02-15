ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

These Are the Counties in the Bowling Green, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEkVjGl00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Bowling Green metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 53,333 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,992 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Bowling Green is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Bowling Green metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Warren County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 41,278 infections in Warren County, or 32,650 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Warren County than they are across all of the Bowling Green area, however. There have been a total of 256 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Warren County, compared to 292 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Bowling Green metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Warren County, KY 32,650 41,278 256 324
2 Allen County, KY 30,047 6,248 442 92
3 Butler County, KY 26,865 3,424 384 49
4 Edmonson County, KY 19,658 2,383 305 37

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Americans Are Abandoning

The vast majority of cities and urban centers reported throughout 2020 negative net migration — more people moved out than moved in. But even ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of American cities were shrinking as thousands of residents moved away. People move for a variety of reasons — retirement, new job opportunities, starting a […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States for Black Americans

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd brought the U.S. into an era of racial reckoning. The tragedy, in which an unarmed Black man was killed in broad daylight by a white police officer, sparked global outrage and in the U.S., put racial inequity at the center of the national conversation. From slavery to the […]
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 1,226,141 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been […]
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

101K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy