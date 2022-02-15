These Are the Counties in the Bowling Green, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Bowling Green metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 53,333 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,992 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Bowling Green is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Bowling Green metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Warren County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 41,278 infections in Warren County, or 32,650 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Warren County than they are across all of the Bowling Green area, however. There have been a total of 256 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Warren County, compared to 292 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Bowling Green metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Warren County, KY
|32,650
|41,278
|256
|324
|2
|Allen County, KY
|30,047
|6,248
|442
|92
|3
|Butler County, KY
|26,865
|3,424
|384
|49
|4
|Edmonson County, KY
|19,658
|2,383
|305
|37
