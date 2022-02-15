These Are the Counties in the Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Idaho Falls metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 36,808 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,746 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Idaho Falls is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Idaho Falls metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bonneville County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 30,481 infections in Bonneville County, or 27,119 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bonneville County than they are across all of the Idaho Falls area, however. There have been a total of 238 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bonneville County, in line with 234 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Idaho Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).