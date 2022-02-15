ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

These Are the Counties in the Brunswick, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEkVhVJ00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Brunswick metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 28,366 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,316 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Brunswick , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Brunswick metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Glynn County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,128 infections in Glynn County, or 26,351 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Glynn County than they are across all of the Brunswick area, however. There have been a total of 444 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Glynn County, in line with 434 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Brunswick metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Glynn County, GA 26,351 22,128 444 373
2 Brantley County, GA 21,130 3,922 528 98
3 McIntosh County, GA 16,402 2,316 248 35

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glynn County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
Brunswick, GA
Government
County
Glynn County, GA
Glynn County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Brunswick, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Ga
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

101K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy