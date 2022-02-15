ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

These Are the Counties in the Owensboro, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEkVgca00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Owensboro metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 34,654 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,371 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Owensboro is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Owensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Daviess County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 29,782 infections in Daviess County, or 29,801 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Daviess County than they are across all of the Owensboro area, however. There have been a total of 347 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Daviess County, in line with 349 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Owensboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Daviess County, KY 29,801 29,782 347 347
2 McLean County, KY 27,007 2,520 482 45
3 Hancock County, KY 26,976 2,352 229 20

