ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Banca March buys BNP Paribas's Spanish private bank, Expansion says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZtLu_0eEkVfjr00

MADRID (Reuters) - Privately held Spanish investment bank Banca March has agreed to buy BNP Paribas’s private bank in Spain for 100 million euros ($113 million), Expansion newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified market sources.

BNP Paribas will transfer 80% of its portfolio of clients and its bankers to the Spanish bank, the newspaper said, adding the French bank will retain 20% of the business.

The deal is likely to be officially signed on Wednesday, Expansion added.

Spokespeople at BNP Paribas and Banca March were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8836 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Singapore bank UOB Q4 profit surges 48%, flags robust outlook

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd joined bigger rival DBS Group in flagging a strong outlook after reporting a 48% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday on the back of a sharp decline in credit charges. Analysts expect Southeast Asian banks to benefit as pandemic-hit economies rebound,...
WORLD
Reuters

ADNOC and Borealis consider IPO for plastics joint venture

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Austria's Borealis AG are considering a potential initial public offering (IPO) of their joint venture plastics business Borouge. "ADNOC and Borealis will provide further material updates as and when appropriate," ADNOC said in a statement. The share sale...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnp Paribas#Banca March#Private Bank#Investment Bank#Spanish#Expansion#French
US News and World Report

Thai Lender SCB Invests $100 Million in Indonesia's Akulaku

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl on Tuesday announced a $100 million investment in Indonesian fintech startup Akulaku, as part the bank's expansion overseas and into technology. SCB last year announced major restructuring and expansion with a target of 200 million customers by 2025 for its businesses in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Italy's BPER to present new plan after Carige deal closes - CEO

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italy's fifth-largest bank BPER Banca (EMII.MI) will present a new business plan after the closing of the deal for Carige (CRGI.MI), Chief Executive Piero Luigi Montani said in a statement on Tuesday. Details of synergies from the deal will be provided only after the closing,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bank of America leads investment round in U.K. payments company Banked Ltd. and launches product

Bank of America Corp. said Monday it's leading an investment round in Banked Ltd. and also teaming up with the company to offer payment services in the U.K. Bank of America said it led a $20 million Series A investment round in Banked Ltd., along with Edenred Capital Partners. Existing Banked Ltd. investors also participated including Acrew, Force Over Mass, Firestartr, OM2, Love Ventures Kuvi Capital and Indeed.com founder Paul Forster. New investors in Banked Ltd. include Sidekick, 9Yards and Huey Lin. The company plans to expand in the U.S. Bank of America announced the launch of its Pay by Bank services through its relationship with Banked Ltd. Bank of America's Pay by Bank feature allows customers of e-commerce companies, initially in the UK, to pay directly from their bank account. "Pay by Bank transactions, which are based on the concept of open banking, take place in real-time and require no credit or debit card details," the bank said. "This makes online checkout simpler, faster and more secure." Faiz Ahmad, head of global transaction services at Bank of America, worked on the funding round for Banked Ltd.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Spain’s BBVA Backs Brazil’s Digital Bank Neon Payments With $300M

Spain’s BBVA bank upped its stake in digital bank Neon with a $300 million (€263 million) investment, giving the legacy financial institution an additional 21.7% interest in the Brazilian startup, according to a press release on Monday (Feb. 14). BBVA anticipates the new deal will close before the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Madrid, Spain
Reuters

HSBC names Lim as CEO of Hong Kong business

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) said on Monday it has appointed Luanne Lim as the chief executive officer of its Hong Kong business, its biggest market, as the Asia-focussed bank looks to expand its investment across the region. Lim was named the interim chief executive in September and...
BUSINESS
irei.com

BNP Paribas REIM launches Afer Pierre for French Savings and Pension Association

BNP Paribas REIM has launched a new fund dedicated to the French Savings and Pension Association, the Association Française d’Epargne et de Retraite (AFER). The fund, Afer Pierre, will focus on responsible real estate in accordance with Article 8 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. Afer Pierre is a diversified French civil-law company that mostly will be made up of directly owned real estate, as well as with a portion indirectly invested via SCPI, retail OPCI and property-company shares. Its portfolio will be composed of offices, residential, logistics platforms and street-level shops, geographically diversified in France as well as other European countries, such as Germany and BeNeLux.
RETAIL
securitiesfinancetimes.com

IHS Markit and BNP Paribas expand collaboration for UMR

IHS Markit and BNP Paribas expand collaboration for UMR. BNP Paribas Securities Services has added IHS Markit as an initial margin calculation source to its existing service for clients that are in-scope for uncleared margin rules (UMR) in derivatives markets. IHS Markit provides sensitivities fed into BNP Paribas' middle-office platform...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Allianz Launches $235 Million Bid for Greece's European Reliance

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Allianz on Friday said it will pay about 207 million euros ($235 million) to acquire Greek insurer European Reliance, a move that will create the country's fifth-largest insurer based on gross written premiums. The 7.80 euros per share bid represents a 15.7% premium to Friday's closing price,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

BNP Paribas SA's (BNPQF) CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafé on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BNP Paribas SA (OTCQX:BNPQF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2022 8:00 AM ET. Thierry Laborde – Chief Operating Officer, Commercial, Personal Banking and Services. Renaud Dumora – Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Investment and Protection Services. Yann Gérardin – Chief Operating Officer, Corporate and Institutional Banking...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

BNP Paribas: Everything Fully Priced In

Our internal team used to cover banks in the past, but with COVID-19 outbreaks we have shifted our focus more on the P&C insurance businesses based on a different strategic asset allocation. After a recent investment in ALD SA owned by Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF), we decided to analyse the French banking market and provide an update on BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF). The company, formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris, offers retail, corporate, insurance, and IB products and services worldwide.
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

BNP Paribas Wants to Be Europe’s Global Investment Bank

The European lender with the most ambitious plans to create a U.S.-style full-service global investment bank these days is France’s BNP Paribas. BNPQY 0.60% Fourth-quarter results Tuesday showed what a challenge that can be. Continental Europe’s largest bank by market value reported decent overall numbers, flattered by lower loan...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Orange in talks to merge its Spanish unit with rival MasMovil, Expansion says

MADRID, Feb 8 (Reuters) - French telecom operator Orange is exploring merging its Spanish unit, the country's second largest, with local rival MasMovil, Expansion newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified market sources. The merger plan considers granting 50% in the new company to Orange on one hand and MasMovil's shareholders...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Effort to buy out Germany's Aareal Bank fails

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A buyout group seeking to take over Germany’s Aareal Bank said on Friday that too few investors took them up on their offer and the bid had failed. A sweetened $2.1 billion offer for the German lender had been meeting resistance from big investors....
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

313K+
Followers
282K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy