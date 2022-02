Most of us have fond memories of playing video games when we were kids. For gamers of a certain age, many of them were on the NES. There were hundreds of classics for that system, like Super Mario Bros., Castlevania, Ninja Gaiden, and I’m sure you can fill in the rest. Fast-forward to the present, and the people who enjoyed those games are making their own now. Sometimes that means we get an awesome homage to the good old days made by people who remember how great it was back then. Infernax by Berzerk Studio is a love letter to those favorite Nintendo games, one that’s dripping with blood and viscera in all the best, most ’90s of ways. Let’s dive in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO