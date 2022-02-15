ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PayU announces integration with BigCommerce to boost SMB digitalization

raleighnews.net
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): PayU today announced its integration with BigCommerce, an Open SaaS e-commerce platform for fast-growing and established brands. As a result of this integration, PayU can now provide payment infrastructuresolutions to BigCommerce's small-to-medium-sized merchants in India. The BigCommerce platform provides e-commerce services to...

www.raleighnews.net

The Press

Ease Announces Expanded Integration with TASC

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease, a leading HR and benefits software solution for SMBs, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, today announced an exclusive new offering with Total Administrative Services Corporation (TASC), a national third-party administrator of employee benefits. The new offering, TASC Powered by Ease, allows brokers...
SOFTWARE
raleighnews.net

Ceinsys Tech eyes global expansion; appoints Prashant Kamat as CEO and Vice Chairman of the board to lead foray into the international markets

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): Ceinsys Tech Limited (a company listed on Bombay Stock Exchange), which has established itself as a preferred Geospatial, EngineeringEnterprise solutions provider for major infrastructure projects, post acquiring a 100 per cent stake in AllyGrow Technologies, has appointed Prashant Kamat as CEOVice Chairman of the board. Kamat, an industry veteran was formerly associated with Mahindra Engineering ServicesAllyGrow Technologies in the capacity of CEO.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

LivePerson Announces New AI Capabilities and Integrations to Help Brands Deliver Curiously Human™ Digital Experiences

Powered by insights and intents from nearly 1 billion conversational interactions per month, LivePerson’s Conversational Cloud delivers exceptional understanding, connection, and business outcomes. LivePerson, a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced new AI capabilities and integrations to help brands deliver Curiously Human™ digital experiences — experiences that understand,...
SOFTWARE
raleighnews.net

LKP Securities ties up with HDFC Bank Ltd to launch 3-in-1 account

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): LKP Securities Ltd has entered into an arrangement with HDFC Bank Ltd to offer a special 3-in-1 online account. Under this facility, customers of LKP Securities Ltd. can complete thier bank account opening formalities and gain added benefits of broking and demat account. The...
BUSINESS
raleighnews.net

RailTel posts consolidated income of Rs 474.15 crore in Q3

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a CPSU under the Ministry of Railways, on Tuesday said its consolidated income rose to Rs 474.15 crore in the third quarter of 2021-22, posting Q-o-Q growth of 24.38 per cent. RailTel has posted a profit before tax (PBT)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Mastercard Launches New Consulting Service Including Crypto Adoption Strategies

Payment processing behemoth Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) is launching a new consulting service dedicated to Open Banking, Open Data, Crypto & Digital Currencies, and Environment, Social & Governance (ESG). What Happened: In a Tuesday announcement, Mastercard wrote that it is expanding its consulting business with services that include an explicit dedication...
BUSINESS
raleighnews.net

Made in India perfume launched in New York

New York [US], February 15 (ANI): A Made in India perfume from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj was launched in New York as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme on Valentine's Day. The launch of the perfume 'Vikas Khanna by Zighrana' was unveiled by the Consulate General of India in...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Airtel Deploys Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Oracle this week announced that Bharti Airtel has chosen Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Management (SCM) to digitize and simplify its finance, planning, and supply chain processes. With the integrated Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud SCM applications, Airtel will transform...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Thai lender SCB invests $100 mln in Indonesia's Akulaku

BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB.BK) on Tuesday announced a $100 million investment in Indonesian fintech startup Akulaku, as part the bank's expansion overseas and into technology. SCB last year announced major restructuring and expansion with a target of 200 million customers by 2025 for...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Agritech Startup Semaai Raises $1.25 Million In Pre-Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Semaai, an agritech startup based in Indonesia, has raised $1.25 million in pre-seed funding led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India’s rapid scale-up program for startups in India and Southeast Asia, and Beenext. Angel investors Nipun Mehra, founder and CEO of e-commerce startup Ula; Harshet Lunani, founder and CEO of Qoala; and Prashant Pawar, Technology Investment Banker at Houlihan Lokey also participated in the round.
AGRICULTURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

On-demand Food Delivery Services: Next Growth Frontier in Southeast Asia

Exponential rise in internet penetration and mobile applications expedites growth opportunities, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Market, finds that the industry presents promising growth opportunities for market participants. Increasing internet penetration and mobile applications and surging internet subscribers accelerate market expansion. The gross merchandise value (GMV) of the market in the region is likely to reach $49.72 billion by 2030, up from $15.15 billion in 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 14.1%.
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Today in FinTech: RapiPay Picks Up $15M to Build Digital Financial Nexus

In today’s FinTech news, RapiPay bagged new funding to develop a digital financial landscape and banking app, and PayU introduced two new credit solutions for consumers in Romania. Additionally, Citi — a longtime partner of SIMON Markets — signed on to invest an undisclosed amount in the FinTech’s further...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Businesses Aim to Move From Spreadsheets and Emails to Automated Solutions

In most countries in Latin America, it is mandatory that all business transactions must have an electronic invoice in the middle. “What this does is that it helps us control internally for businesses obviously the movement of money, but that also adds a large volume of operations to our already complex businesses,” Flexio Co-Founder and CEO Nathan Schorr told PYMNTS.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reliance invests $200 million in InMobi's Glance

Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) is investing $200 million in Glance, a lock screen content company backed by Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and owned by ad-tech firm InMobi, to bring the service to new Jio smartphones this year, the companies said on Monday. The investment, made through Reliance's Jio...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Deluxe integrates with Q2 Holdings' digital banking platform

US-based fintech Deluxe has revealed its integration with Q2 Holdings to offer HR and payroll solutions within the latter’s partner marketplace programme. The Q2 Partner Marketplace allows financial service companies to provide applications to their consumer and small business clients. The Deluxe HR & Payroll application enables small businesses to automate payroll, tax payments, hiring and onboarding, time management, benefits administration, and additional HR tools within a single platform for ease of use.
SMALL BUSINESS
raleighnews.net

Jio Platforms, Europe-based SES form JV to deliver broadband services through satellite across India

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Reliance's Jio platforms and Europe-based content connectivity solutions provider-SES-have formed a joint venture to deliver the next generation of scalable and affordable broadband services in India, leveraging satellite technology. According to an official statement, the joint venture will use a multi-orbit space network that...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Bank of America leads investment round in U.K. payments company Banked Ltd. and launches product

Bank of America Corp. said Monday it's leading an investment round in Banked Ltd. and also teaming up with the company to offer payment services in the U.K. Bank of America said it led a $20 million Series A investment round in Banked Ltd., along with Edenred Capital Partners. Existing Banked Ltd. investors also participated including Acrew, Force Over Mass, Firestartr, OM2, Love Ventures Kuvi Capital and Indeed.com founder Paul Forster. New investors in Banked Ltd. include Sidekick, 9Yards and Huey Lin. The company plans to expand in the U.S. Bank of America announced the launch of its Pay by Bank services through its relationship with Banked Ltd. Bank of America's Pay by Bank feature allows customers of e-commerce companies, initially in the UK, to pay directly from their bank account. "Pay by Bank transactions, which are based on the concept of open banking, take place in real-time and require no credit or debit card details," the bank said. "This makes online checkout simpler, faster and more secure." Faiz Ahmad, head of global transaction services at Bank of America, worked on the funding round for Banked Ltd.
BUSINESS
raleighnews.net

Retail inflation crosses RBI's tolerance limit, hits 6.01 per cent in January

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): India's retail inflation rose to 6.01 per cent in January, crossing the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tolerance band for the first time in seven months, the government data showed on Monday. The headline inflation, as measured by the Consumer...
BUSINESS

