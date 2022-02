Many metals consumers normally buy if not spot then on a three-to-six-month time horizon. Still others book up to a year out. Those that fix for longer periods often publish annual sales price lists. These companies need to fix input costs to protect margins. However, that too comes at a cost. Of course there is a price to pay for such certainty in the form of higher premiums. For those with more flexibility in sales prices or those with lower metal amounts in their cost of goods sold, then variable input costs are acceptable, if not an unwelcome, risk.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO