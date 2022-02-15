Milwaukie's Exceed Enterprises unveils new buses

Couple's donation allows nonprofit to provide transit and boost staff wages.

A Milwaukie-based organization that helps people with disabilities just got a big financial boost to ensure they can keep helping those people get to jobs or activities.

Exceed Enterprises was in need of some new buses after having to constantly pay for repairs on their old ones. One couple stepped in to help in a huge way.

Marie and Dennis Gilliam signed a big check for two new buses after learning about the financial toll the old ones were taking on the nonprofit. They also wanted them to bring joy to the people who ride them by giving them colorful wraps.

Clients of Exceed Enterprises were more than excited to see their new ride — a bright, colorful bus with all the latest technology.

"They were always in the repair shop, always writing checks for big bills that were keeping them from fulfilling their mission," Marie Gilliam said.

That mission — to support people with diverse abilities — by getting them to jobs or out for activities.

"These buses are used to take individuals into the community to do volunteer work, like the library or Habitat for Humanity, for work skills or events. They might go to the aquarium or the coast for a fun day, or we take individuals to their jobs," Exceed Enterprises CEO Steve Achilles said.

One of the perks of these new buses are the lifts. The new ones can hold 800 to 1,000 pounds. The old ones, only about 500 pounds.

"It will improve a lot. Everybody will be able to get off and get on and everything," Exceed Enterprises client Debbie Morris said.

For the nonprofit that serves people around the state, this break from repair bills means they can give back to the staff.

"We've been able to take that money and increase the wages for our staff so they're paid a living wage, which is several dollars more an hour than the industry average," Achilles said.