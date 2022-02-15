ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie's Exceed Enterprises unveils new buses

By Jenny Hansson/KOIN 6 News
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nHPC_0eEkPwZO00 Couple's donation allows nonprofit to provide transit and boost staff wages.

A Milwaukie-based organization that helps people with disabilities just got a big financial boost to ensure they can keep helping those people get to jobs or activities.

Exceed Enterprises was in need of some new buses after having to constantly pay for repairs on their old ones. One couple stepped in to help in a huge way.

Marie and Dennis Gilliam signed a big check for two new buses after learning about the financial toll the old ones were taking on the nonprofit. They also wanted them to bring joy to the people who ride them by giving them colorful wraps.

Clients of Exceed Enterprises were more than excited to see their new ride — a bright, colorful bus with all the latest technology. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfQPu_0eEkPwZO00

"They were always in the repair shop, always writing checks for big bills that were keeping them from fulfilling their mission," Marie Gilliam said.

That mission — to support people with diverse abilities — by getting them to jobs or out for activities. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRf8g_0eEkPwZO00

"These buses are used to take individuals into the community to do volunteer work, like the library or Habitat for Humanity, for work skills or events. They might go to the aquarium or the coast for a fun day, or we take individuals to their jobs," Exceed Enterprises CEO Steve Achilles said.

One of the perks of these new buses are the lifts. The new ones can hold 800 to 1,000 pounds. The old ones, only about 500 pounds.

"It will improve a lot. Everybody will be able to get off and get on and everything," Exceed Enterprises client Debbie Morris said. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8Qnf_0eEkPwZO00

For the nonprofit that serves people around the state, this break from repair bills means they can give back to the staff.

"We've been able to take that money and increase the wages for our staff so they're paid a living wage, which is several dollars more an hour than the industry average," Achilles said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine breaks ground on CCC clinic

Free clinic relocating to Clackamas Community College to expand health services, increase accessA new location for Clackamas County's only free health clinic has officially broken ground, as Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine enters its next decade of serving the health needs of residents countywide who face systemic barriers in accessing care. CVIM staff, education officials, commissioners and community members gathered in front of Clackamas Community College's Oregon City campus on Friday, Feb. 4, to commemorate the first day of renovations on the new clinic-to-be, which will provide CVIM the space and resources to expand its services beyond what was available in...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Neighbor: Canemah Cottages developer disregards judicial order

Clint Goodwin: Oregon City's Christopher Staggs destroys environment, historic characterIt's been more than a month since Clackamas County Circuit Judge Ulanda L. Watkins ruled that Christopher Staggs, the developer of five cottages who was appointed in 2020 to the city's Planning Commission, violated Oregon City Municipal Code criteria. But instead of swiftly complying with the judicial order, Mr. Staggs has stripped off the siding and started framing the windows just as they were before. As this newspaper previously reported, Judge Watkins wrote in January that Mr. Staggs' windows were one of the many reasons why the cottages "are incompatible,...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

All revved up and someplace to go

The Portland International Auto Show returns Feb. 24-27 with two years of new vehicles to experience and more.After taking last year off because of the pandemic, the Portland International Auto Show is back for 2022, taking place from Thursday, Feb. 24, to Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Oregon Convention Center. Auto dealers and vehicle repair shops are among the highest employers in the Portland area and offer relatively high wages. The show has traditionally been the largest display of new vehicles in the Pacific Northwest. Now, with two years of releases to experience, there is more to see than ever....
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County offers course on living with chronic conditions

Free six-week online workshop series aims to help people manage health issuesClackamas County will offer a free six-week online workshop series on "Living Your Best Life With Chronic Conditions." A maximum of 12 people can take each course while using their own devices or computers equipped with camera and audio on Zoom. Facilitators of the workshop will provide techniques to help manage conditions during sessions running from 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9-April 20 (no class during spring break on March 24). A welcome session is scheduled from 1-2 p.m. March 2. A D V E R T I S...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Cars
City
Milwaukie, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County to buy electric vehicle for transporting seniors

PGE grants $212,500 for eco-friendly transit serving people with disabilitiesClackamas County is partnering with Portland General Electric to fund an environmentally friendly option for seniors, people with disabilities and low-income households to access their essential needs. Through PGE grant funds, the county will be purchasing an electric vehicle to enhance the Transportation Reaching People program, a shared ride service transporting county residents over the age of 60 or with a disability to medical appointments, grocery stores and to other essential destinations, free of charge. The new vehicle will be financed through a $212,500 grant from PGE's Drive Change Fund, which...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County grants $600K to health equity services

Grant funds awarded to nine organizations addressing health disparities countywideClackamas County is awarding nearly $600,000 in community grants to ensure underserved local populations have equitable access to health services. Funding will be dispersed among nine community-specific programs addressing disparities in access to dental and health care services as well as culturally preferred foods, the county's public health division announced on Thursday. Each selected organization furthers the Blueprint For a Healthy Clackamas County initiative, launched in 2020 to fill gaps in service for priority populations including communities of color, LQBTQ+ communities, immigrants, people with disabilities, economically disadvantaged farm workers and more....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County approves historic landmark, removes another

Oak Grove house granted historic status, while plot of Beavercreek farmland has historic status removedHistoric statuses of two Clackamas County landmarks were decided on Wednesday, Feb. 9, as commissioners officially recognized a 1960s structure as historic, later removing the classification from a separate site that local planning officials say is deteriorating. During the series of land-use hearings, the board unanimously approved historical status for an early 1960s wood-framed dwelling in Oak Grove, while the board majority voted to remove historical status from a plot of Beavercreek-area farm land that features early 1900s agricultural buildings. The John and Elizabeth Kinsman House,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Communities deserve the choice to build smart from the start

Senate Bill 1518 would allow cities to require more energy efficiency in new buildings, including affordable housingOregon is growing fast, adding more homes and buildings to keep up with demand for our newest neighbors and a recovering economy. Communities from Beaverton to Bend are asking Oregon's legislature to give us the choice to build smarter from the start. Energy efficient buildings are our first line of defense against the extreme heat, wildfire smoke and air pollution we've all experienced in the past few years. These homes and buildings are sealed tightly to keep pollution out, and heating and cooling in...
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Exceed Enterprises#Habitat For Humanity
Clackamas Review

Willamette River confluence gets $200K restoration grant

North Clackamas Watersheds Council receives Meyer Memorial Trust award for environmental efforts at Boardman Creek. The North Clackamas Watersheds Council recently received a $200,000 Meyer Memorial Trust award over two years for environmental restoration efforts at the confluence of Boardman Creek and the Willamette River. "Confluences have outsized value for endangered fish," said NCWC Executive Director Neil Schulman, since they provide vital rearing habitat for juvenile salmon and steelhead in the winter before they migrate to the ocean. Restoration efforts in recent years have daylighted stretches of Jennings Lodge's Boardman Creek from culverts that were installed during the...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Libra Forde for Clackamas County commissioner

Jenny Koll: Candidate knows challenges we face - wildfires, public safety, secure housing, access to public transportationI am enthusiastic about Libra Forde running for Clackamas County Commissioner Position #2. When I think about the kind of leader who will help in improving the quality of life for all Clackamas County residents, Libra is the one to lead this charge. Libra lives in a small town and personally knows the challenges that we face in today's world — wildfires, public safety, secure housing, access to public transportation and strengthening our local economy. Libra approaches policies with a holistic viewpoint based...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

McLoughlin Boulevard urgent care center triples in size

Legacy-GoHealth reopens in 4,175-square-foot space with larger lobby, more restrooms, new labsLegacy-GoHealth Urgent Care's new space reopened Feb. 1 in the Oregon City Shopping Center, 1900 McLoughlin Blvd., which moved the clinic 500 yards across the parking lot to a larger location. Legacy-GoHealth began seeing patients this month in the location that had been vacated by Lewis & Clark Bank in 2017, which is a stand-alone building next to the Starbucks building along McLoughlin. Moving from a 1,314-square-foot original space to a 4,175-square-foot space (Suite 67), the care center added a larger lobby, more restrooms, new laboratory spaces and...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

OPINION: It's time to allow self-serve gas option in Oregon

Lawmakers should support effort to allow stations, many of which face staffing shortages, to allow drivers to pump their own gas.My brother and I run a fourth-generation, family-owned Oregon fuel business called Bretthauer Oil. We operate a number of fuel stations, including in Washington County as well as farther south in McMinnville and Newberg. Every day, we work hard to provide for our communities, employees and families, and we do whatever it takes to keep our customers moving. While our industry is not one historically known as environmentally friendly, we take pride in leading efforts to change that by investing...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
Clackamas Review

Residents: We expect good news to come about Oak Lodge Library

Chips Janger and Anatta Blackmarr: Citizens are ready for what the Concord project will give to the area.For the Oak Lodge community, a library-park-community-center at the Concord School site was a dream come true. The bad news was the recent surprise of a major funding shortfall. The good news is that funding for the library is independent of funding for the other amenities, and that there's a substantial amount already in hand for the full-size library — along with good prospects for additional funding. This means the timing of library construction is independent of the timing for developing the other...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Our Opinion: Meeting the challenge, building robust recovery for all Oregonians

The agenda for the 2022 legislative session focuses on small businesses, the housing crisis and supporting schools.Over the last two years, working people have kept Oregon and the rest of the country up and running, making sacrifices in the face of much uncertainty. But during the pandemic, it's the wealthiest families in the U.S. who have doubled their wealth, benefiting while working families have struggled. Oregon's State Legislature is a "citizen legislature." The 90 people who serve as state legislators are also your neighbors in communities all across the state. We come from working families, we own and operate...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

How have Oak Grove demographics changed over the past 50 years?

Governance Project presentation to explore Census data to provide insight on future of areaMax Wedding is hosting a presentation at noon on Feb. 12 for "Understanding the Community Composition of Oak Lodge since 1970." Ninth in the Oak Lodge Governance Project's series of sessions to provide historical context and cultural perspective on the current governmental structure of Clackamas County, Wedding's presentation will explore the total population, race, ethnicity, age, housing and household income of the residents of Oak Lodge and will compare these characteristics to Clackamas County and the greater Portland metro area by using Census and American Community...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas child welfare offices welcome service dog-in-training

Duke, an English Labrador, is training to become first official facility dog for state programAs Oregon increases its focus on mental health services statewide amid rising demand exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, a canine and his owner are on a mission to provide families and workers with a new avenue for emotional support in Clackamas County and beyond. In January, two child welfare offices in North Clackamas and Oregon City welcomed their first four-legged team member — Duke, a 2-year-old English Labrador who began training as a service dog six months after he was born. Duke's owner and trainer, Danielle...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County boardroom takeover culminates in group prayer

After reviewing newly released footage showing unmasked crowd, board to meet online at least through February amid safety concernsPamplin Media Group has reviewed approximately 47 minutes of previously unreleased footage documenting the Jan. 13 crowd as they remained in the Clackamas County hearing room to air concerns. Unmasked citizens took over the hearing room to discuss mask and vaccine mandates, and a "stolen" election that one speaker said his group was canvassing to try and "uncover." Roughly six minutes into the footage, the camera cuts to an angle of the crowd — a crowd that Chair Tootie Smith said was...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County denies 'faith-based addiction recovery farm'

Commissioners find Northwest Bible Training out of compliance with state land-use regulationsA faith-based addiction recovery program that has operated for years on Clackamas County land designated exclusively for farm use has been denied its request to retain the property through certain state-recognized exceptions to zoning laws. Northwest Bible Training, a Christian nonprofit supporting addiction recovery through free-of-charge religious instruction, was notified to vacate a 7.7-acre parcel of Beavercreek-area farmland in January 2020 after the county found the organization to be operating a dormitory inside an on-site structure unauthorized for residential use. Following a series of public hearings on the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Federal investigation finds Menchie's workers cheated of wages

330 employees in Beaverton, Clackamas, stores in Washington denied tips and overtime pay Several Menchie's Frozen Yogurt shops across Oregon and Washington illegally denied workers tips and wages, according to a federal investigation. Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division recovered $96,973 in back wages and liquidated damages for 330 workers from BroYo LLC, which operates nine Menchie's locations in Washington and two in Oregon, including one in Beaverton and another in Clackamas. The division also discovered that the stores allowed managers to illegally take a portion of workers' tips and failed to pay some...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
72
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy