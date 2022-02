Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) trades higher in the after-hours session on Tuesday after reporting Q4 results and announcing a sale-leaseback arrangement with respect to certain real estate assets related to Encore Boston Harbor. Wynn expects to receive cash consideration of $1.7B in exchange for the sale of the real estate assets to an unrelated third party and to enter into a lease agreement. The deal is seen closing in Q4 of 2022.

